How to beat Gael Tunnel Magma Wyrm in Elden Ring

The Gael Tunnel in Elden Ring is a location in the west of Caelid on the border of Limgrave. There are several enemies that block your path here, so you'll need to clear them out if you want to proceed.

At the end of this area in Elden Ring you'll come up against a mini-boss that can be (quite literally) too hot to handle.

Here's how to clear the Gael Tunnel and beat the Magma Wyrm in Elden Ring.

On this page:

How to find and clear the Gael Tunnel in Elden Ring

You will find the Gael Tunnel in the west of the Caelid region. In the first room, behind the soldiers, you have to drop down to the Site of Grace 'Gael Tunnel', but then there is no way back up for the time being until we have found the back entrance.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the mine tunnel into the larger room and kill the soldiers and miners stationed here. The corpse next to the barrels will give you 1x Golden Rune (5).

The passage on the right leads behind a kneeling soldier and a small land octopus into a cave with a giant land octopus. The beast heals itself, but is easily knocked out of its stance by continuous hits to the head.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If it drops a Land Octopus Ovary, make sure to pick it up. You can also mine few Smithing Stones (4) and Somber Smithing Stones (4) here, and the corpse in the room also leaves behind the Cross Naginata spear, which has three blades.

Back in the main room of the mine, we can take out a few miners on the left below the wooden platform, plus two soldiers, and loot the extra Smithing Stones in the area. The corpse behind the crates has 1x Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot.

All that remains is the passage to the north-west, where we reach a ladder after a few enemies. At the bottom there are two corpses with 5x Large Glintstone Scraps and 5x Grace Mimics.

The southern tunnel leads directly to the large wooden gate with the Magma Wyrm boss behind it, but before you do that, you can open a small door to the left of it and unlock a new Site of Grace 'Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance'.

This back entrance also serves as a way out. Behind it, you will land in the east of Limgrave and can use fast travel again.

How to beat the Gael Tunnel Magma Wyrm in Elden Ring

We already know this boss from its even deadlier form, the Magma Wyrm Makar, which you'll have fought in the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. The advantage of this nameless magma creature is that it has no second phase, as is the case with Makar.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Avoid the magma that it spews throughout the arena and leaves behind on the ground (though that's easier said than done in these conditions), and continually strike its head to unbalance the sluggish wyrm and break its stance. Once broken, you can inflict critical damage.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

However, you can also strike its tail and stay relatively safe from its attacks if you're having trouble with it. You won't deal as much damage, but you'll have an easier time dodging its attacks and keeping yourself alive.

It's quite slow, so staying on your feet helps, and you'll need to dodge when he tramples wildly through the arena spitting magma. Thanks to the Site of Grace around the corner, you won't have to go far.

It's a much easier fight than the one against the Makar variant of the Magma Wyrm, and should hopefully be felled with relative ease. Your reward for doing so is:

x7500 runes

Dragon Heart

Moonveil katana

That's it for now! You should now be able to enter the Gael Tunnel from both sides.