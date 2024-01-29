Love and Deepspace codes for January 2024

Love and Deepspace is a mobile gacha game that’s 50% dating sim and 50% story-filled space RPG. Between these two genres, there’s a lot to do in the game’s detailed Linkon City when you aren’t wishing for stat-boosting Memories in the game’s gacha system.

However, if you want to level up your combat and collect as many Memories as you can (or, let’s be honest, date someone as quickly as possible), this gacha system might be your main focus. In that case, Love and Deepspace luckily has codes that’ll speed the process up and get you some free resources like Diamonds, Gold, Bottles of Wishes, and Stamina. Here’s our list of Love and Deepspace codes shared by developers to get you some free resources.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Love and Deepspace codes

3DLOVE : 1 Empyrean Wish, 100 Diamonds

: 1 Empyrean Wish, 100 Diamonds LnDxUki : 5 Bottles of Wishes: SR, 20,000 Gold, 50 Stamina

: 5 Bottles of Wishes: SR, 20,000 Gold, 50 Stamina LnDxIke : 5 Bottles of Wishes: SR, 20,000 Gold, 50 Stamina

: 5 Bottles of Wishes: SR, 20,000 Gold, 50 Stamina love2024 : 1 Speedup Cube, 1 Silver Magnet

: 1 Speedup Cube, 1 Silver Magnet DEEPSPACE2024: 50 Diamonds, 50,000 Gold, 50 Stamina

All expired Love and Deepspace codes

LOVEDEEP8888

LOVEDEEP1004

How do I redeem codes in Love and Deepspace?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Love and Deepspace? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Love and Deepspace. If you haven’t already, log in, create your character, and complete the game’s tutorial and Chapter 1 — the following steps will not work until you have completed Chapter 1. Head to the game’s main menu in the cafe. Click your profile information in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: InFold/Eurogamer Click the gear icon button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Image credit: InFold/Eurogamer Click the “More” button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Click “Redeem Code.” Image credit: InFold/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.”

Want more freebies? Check-out our guides for Pokemon Go codes, Scarlet and Violet codes, Fortnite codes and Star Rail codes.