Love and Deepspace codes for January 2024
How to redeem Love and Deepspace codes.
Love and Deepspace is a mobile gacha game that’s 50% dating sim and 50% story-filled space RPG. Between these two genres, there’s a lot to do in the game’s detailed Linkon City when you aren’t wishing for stat-boosting Memories in the game’s gacha system.
However, if you want to level up your combat and collect as many Memories as you can (or, let’s be honest, date someone as quickly as possible), this gacha system might be your main focus. In that case, Love and Deepspace luckily has codes that’ll speed the process up and get you some free resources like Diamonds, Gold, Bottles of Wishes, and Stamina. Here’s our list of Love and Deepspace codes shared by developers to get you some free resources.
All working Love and Deepspace codes
- 3DLOVE: 1 Empyrean Wish, 100 Diamonds
- LnDxUki: 5 Bottles of Wishes: SR, 20,000 Gold, 50 Stamina
- LnDxIke: 5 Bottles of Wishes: SR, 20,000 Gold, 50 Stamina
- love2024: 1 Speedup Cube, 1 Silver Magnet
- DEEPSPACE2024: 50 Diamonds, 50,000 Gold, 50 Stamina
All expired Love and Deepspace codes
- LOVEDEEP8888
- LOVEDEEP1004
How do I redeem codes in Love and Deepspace?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Love and Deepspace? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Love and Deepspace.
- If you haven’t already, log in, create your character, and complete the game’s tutorial and Chapter 1 — the following steps will not work until you have completed Chapter 1.
- Head to the game’s main menu in the cafe.
- Click your profile information in the top left corner of your screen.
- Click the gear icon button in the bottom right corner of your screen.
- Click the “More” button in the bottom right corner of your screen.
- Click “Redeem Code.”
- Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.”
