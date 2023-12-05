If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite codes for December 2023 and how to redeem codes

Including how to redeem V-Bucks codes.

summer outfit meowscles using the banana ringer emote on a blue background with light blue lines in the corners
Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer
Jessica Orr
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

Fortnite has finally released codes that everyone can redeem.

To help get you get free cosmetics as soon as possible, we've listed the December 2023 codes below, along with how to redeem codes in Fortnite, and how to redeem V-Bucks codes.

For more free stuff in Fortnite, check out our page on how to get a free Lego Insiders skin, and for all the latest help we've got pages on the Underground Map, Medallions, and how to complete a Train Heist.

On this page:

Fortnite codes for December 2023

Fortnite currently has one code available, but you need to be quick redeeming it, as it's limited to 25 million uses before it expires.

Here's all of the current active codes in Fortnite:

  • BANANNANANANA - Nanner Ringer Emote (Rare)

The Nanner Ringer Emote can be used in the Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Lego Fortnite modes. The Lego variation will be available to use when Lego Fortnite releases on Thursday 7th December.

summer outfit meowscles using the banana ringer emote on a blue background with text showing a successful redemption of the emote
Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer

How to redeem codes in Fortnite

Here's step-by-step instructions for how to redeem codes in Fortnite:

  1. Go to the official code redemption website.
  2. Sign-in to the Epic Games account you use to play Fortnite.
  3. Enter the code.
  4. Click the 'Activate' option.
  5. Launch Fortnite to automatically get your reward!

You will know a code has been successfully redeemed when you next launch Fortnite, as a pop-up reward screen will appear. If you're logged on to Fortnite while redeeming the code and don't see it in your locker, exit the game then log-in again.

cropped website redemption page with a light blue background showing what reward is about to be redeemed in text and a robot character to the right and v-bucks redemption advice at the bottom in a pop-up
Image credit: Epic Games

If the code isn't working for you on the redemption website, make sure you're entering it with all capital letters and no dashes. If it's still not working, the code might have reached its maximum usage limit.

How to redeem V-Bucks codes

Keep in mind that the above method is not how you redeem V-Bucks codes, as they have their own separate redemption method.

Here's how to redeem V-Bucks codes in Fortnite:

  1. Go to the official V-Bucks code redemption website and select 'Get Started'.
  2. Sign-in to the Epic Games account you use to play Fortnite.
  3. Scratch of the security covering and enter the V-Bucks code (with no dashes).
  4. Select the platform you want to redeem the V-Bucks on, then click 'Next'.
  5. Make sure all of your details are correct, then select 'Confirm'
  6. If you're playing on Xbox or PlayStation, redeem the newly generated code on your console or the Xbox and PlayStation redemption websites.
  7. Enjoy your V-Bucks!

The new Xbox code generated will be 25 characters long, and the new PlayStation code will be 12 characters long.

cropped playstation main website page with the user dropdown bar in the top right and the code redemption option selected
You need to select the 'Redeem Code' option from your user drop-down list on the official PlayStation website to redeem your code online. | Image credit: Sony/Eurogamer

Hope you enjoy your free Fortnite rewards!

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

