Lego Fortnite is a brand new gameplay mode coming on Thursday 7th December, and to celebrate, you can get a free Lego Insiders skin if you link your Lego and Epic Games accounts.

While you already have access to any ordinary Battle Royale skin that also has a Lego style for free, it's always nice to add a new cosmetic to your collection, so we've detailed exactly how to get the Lego Insiders skin for free in Fortnite below.

Keep in mind that even though you can claim the Lego Insiders Explorer Emilie skin before the Lego mode launches, you have to wait until after Lego Fortnite releases on Thursday 7th December to use it.

How to get Fortnite Lego Insiders skin for free

To get the Fortnite Lego Insiders skin for free you have to:

Sign-up or sign-in to Lego Insiders. Go to the Epic Games website, then click the sign-in button in the top-right corner, beside the blue download button. Sign-in by clicking the Lego symbol. Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer Enter the Epic Games email and password linked to the account you play Fortnite with in order to link Lego Insiders with it. Check your Locker in Fortnite after 7th December to get your free Explorer Emilie skin!

Image credit: Epic Games

If you're unsure whether you successfully linked the two accounts, go to the 'Account' option on the sign-in drop-down box on the Epic Games homepage, then select the 'Apps and Accounts' option from the list on the left.

If your Lego Insiders account was successfully linked, you will see your Lego username below the Lego symbol, along with the option to remove the connection if you wish.

Your Lego username will be displayed under the Lego symbol if you successfully connect it with your Epic Games account. | Image credit: Epic Games/Eurogamer

Remember, you won't be able to use this Lego Insiders Explorer Emilie skin until the Lego Fortnite mode launches on Thursday 7th December. Battle Royale skins you have access to with a Lego style will also be automatically available to use when Lego Fortnite launches, so you should have plenty of options to pick from if you've been playing Fortnite for a while.

Hope you like your free Lego Emilie skin!