How to get Trailblazer Tai skin in Fortnite Lego

Complete these quests to get the free Trailblazer Tai skin.

fortnite lego trailblazer tai skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

The Trailblazer Tai skin in Lego Fortnite is a free skin that you can obtain by completing several different quests in the Lego mode of the popular Battle Royale. The quests you need to complete are fairly simple and seem to be designed to get you used to Survival Mode.

However, the free skin isn't the only reward you can get in Fortnite by delving into the Lego version. You can also get Skullder Back Bling and XP for completing the required quests.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Trailblazer Tai skin in Lego Fortnite.

How to get Trailblazer Tai skin in Lego Fortnite

To get the Trailblazer Tai skin in Lego Fortnite for free, you first need to download the 'True Explorers' pack from the item shop. This pack is completely free to purchase and you will only need to download it once to begin to get the Trailblazer Tai skin.

fortnite lego true explorers quest pack in item store
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

After you've downloaded the pack, head into Lego Fortnite (if you're not there already) and check your 'Quests' tab. Here, you should have the 'Trailblazer Tai' set of quests - you need to complete all four quests to unlock the Trailblazer Tai skin.

fortnite lego trailblazer tai quest list
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Here's a list of the quests you must complete in Lego Fortnite to get the Trailblazer Tai skin:

  • Invite an NPC to live in any village in a Survival World (x1)
  • Craft a Shortsword in a Survival World (x1)
  • Build a Spinning Wheel in a Survival World (x1)
  • Hit and deal damage with a Recurve Crossbow in a Survival World (x4)

Once you've completed all of these tasks, the Trailblazer Tai skin will be unlocked in your locker and you can equip it from there.

Good luck building out there, be brave and don't brick it!

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

