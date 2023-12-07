If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego

How to invite more villagers in the Lego mode of Fortnite.

cropped view of talking to lego hayseed in fortnite lego while standing in front of a campfire in a grassy area
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

You need to invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego as part of the questline to get the free Trailblazer Tai skin and other cosmetics.

It's good to know how to do this for your crafting needs in Fortnite Lego outside of this quest too, as villagers can be assigned jobs to help with building, or follow you around while exploring and gathering resources.

Whether you need more villagers to build your settlement, or you just want to complete the challenge for a free skin, we've went over how to invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego below.

How to invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego

To invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego you have to build a Village Square and at least two beds, then speak to an NPC when they visit you to invite them to say. These three items cost a total of 30 wood and 10 granite. However, to get to the point where you can make the Village Square and beds, you need to build other items.

If you're inviting an NPC to complete a quest for the Trailblazer Tai skin, then you need to make sure you're on a Survival world, not Sandbox world.

build menu while placing a village square item on grass in fortnite lego
build menu while placing a bed inside a shack in fortnite lego
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Here's what you have to build before inviting an NPC to your village:

  • Campfire - 3 wood
  • Crafting Bench - 3 wood and 5 granite
  • Simple Shack - 13 wood
  • Village Square - 10 wood and 10 granite
  • Bed x2 - 20 wood

The Simple Shack is needed to house your Crafting Bench and beds to keep them safe from the rain, and in total, it takes 49 wood and 15 granite to invite an NPC to your village.

Wood and granite are found all over grassy areas, so it shouldn't take long to gather the materials you need.

However, if you happen to spawn in a world covered mostly in water, then we recommend quitting that world and creating another one until you spawn in the 'grasslands' biome. You can check to see what biome you're in by bringing up the map.

the map menu of fortnite lego with a white arrow pointing to the word 'grasslands'
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Once you've built the Village Square and two beds, just wait for an NPC to visit you. They should be wondering around the Village Square. If you don't see an NPC for a few minutes, try quitting out and then reentering the same world.

All you have to do now is talk to a visiting NPC and invite them to live in your village!

talking to lego hayseed with the option to inivite him to the village selected, while standing next to a golden village square item
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

If you make more beds and upgrade your Village Square, you can start to invite more people to live in your village and help out with crafting or exploring.

Hope you're enjoying the rest of Fortnite Lego!

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Epic Games iOS LEGO Mac Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5
See 6 more RPG Shooter Strategy Survival & Crafting Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments