You need to invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego as part of the questline to get the free Trailblazer Tai skin and other cosmetics.

It's good to know how to do this for your crafting needs in Fortnite Lego outside of this quest too, as villagers can be assigned jobs to help with building, or follow you around while exploring and gathering resources.

Whether you need more villagers to build your settlement, or you just want to complete the challenge for a free skin, we've went over how to invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego below.

How to invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego

To invite an NPC to live in a village in Fortnite Lego you have to build a Village Square and at least two beds, then speak to an NPC when they visit you to invite them to say. These three items cost a total of 30 wood and 10 granite. However, to get to the point where you can make the Village Square and beds, you need to build other items.

If you're inviting an NPC to complete a quest for the Trailblazer Tai skin, then you need to make sure you're on a Survival world, not Sandbox world.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Here's what you have to build before inviting an NPC to your village:

Campfire - 3 wood

Crafting Bench - 3 wood and 5 granite

Simple Shack - 13 wood

Village Square - 10 wood and 10 granite

Bed x2 - 20 wood

The Simple Shack is needed to house your Crafting Bench and beds to keep them safe from the rain, and in total, it takes 49 wood and 15 granite to invite an NPC to your village.

Wood and granite are found all over grassy areas, so it shouldn't take long to gather the materials you need.

However, if you happen to spawn in a world covered mostly in water, then we recommend quitting that world and creating another one until you spawn in the 'grasslands' biome. You can check to see what biome you're in by bringing up the map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

Once you've built the Village Square and two beds, just wait for an NPC to visit you. They should be wondering around the Village Square. If you don't see an NPC for a few minutes, try quitting out and then reentering the same world.

All you have to do now is talk to a visiting NPC and invite them to live in your village!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

If you make more beds and upgrade your Village Square, you can start to invite more people to live in your village and help out with crafting or exploring.

Hope you're enjoying the rest of Fortnite Lego!