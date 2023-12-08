How to craft Recurve Crossbow in Lego Fortnite

The Recurve Crossbow in Lego Fortnite is one of the many weapons you can create and use to defend yourself or your villagers. This particular weapon is well suited to ranged combat, which is useful if you don't feel like getting up close and personal with a Wolf.

Before you can create this highly useful weapon in Lego Fortnite you will need to spend some time collecting materials to build several different types of machinery in your village. Don't worry though, once you have the machinery built it couldn't be easier to make a Crossbow.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to craft a Recurve Crossbow in Lego Fortnite and how to cause damage with it.

On this page:

How to craft a Recurve Crossbow in Lego Fortnite

To craft a Recurve Crossbow in Lego Fortnite you will need a Lumber Mill, a Spinning Wheel and a Crafting Bench.

To build a Lumber Mill you will need:

x8 Wood

x15 Granite

Then, use the Lumber Mill to craft five Wooden Rods (this costs one piece of Wood for each rod.)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

After this, you will need the following items to build a Spinning Wheel:

x8 planks

x5 wooden rods

x5 wood

x5 wolf claws

Then, use the Spinning wheel to craft one Cord (this will cost five Vines).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

After you've done both of these things, head to your Crafting Bench and flick along to the small sword icon and select the Recurve Crossbow recipe from the list. Confirm you want to make this recipe, and a Recurve Crossbow will cost five Wooden Rods and one Cord for the basic level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Once you've made the bow, you then need to craft Wooden Arrows. In your Crafting Bench flick along to the small arrow icon at the top of the recipe menu and select the 'Arrows' recipe. The basic Arrow recipe will cost one Wood and one Feather for a pack of eight arrows.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

You can get feathers from any Bird in your world, we used a Chicken for ours. Now that you've got your Crossbow and some ammunition, it's time to use it!

How to deal damage with a Recurve Crossbow in Lego Fortnite

To deal damage with a Recurve Crossbow in Lego Fortnite you need to have it equipped in your quick menu. Grab it from here and equip it to your character. Once they're holding it, you need to find some enemies.

When facing an enemy with your Crossbow equipped aim the crosshair in the middle of your screen at them. When it changes to a darker colour use your Attack command and you will fire at them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

If you're doing the challenge for the Trailblazer Tai skin then you need to hit an enemy three times with your Recurve Crossbow.

If you're doing the challenge for the Trailblazer Tai skin then you need to hit an enemy three times with your Recurve Crossbow.