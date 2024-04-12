How to get Avatar Aang skin in Fortnite

Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender can now be added to your Fortnite skin collection in Chapter 5 Season 2 as part of the Avatar: Elements event.

Aang is joined by Zuko, Katara and Toph - though these three skins can only be purchased via the in-game Fortnite store. You can, however, earn the Korra skin if you own the Battle Pass.

Below we'll show you how to get the Aang skin in Fortnite, alongside all of the Avatar: Elements rewards and what Chakras are.

How to get Avatar Aang skin in Fornite: Avatar Elements end date To get the Aang skin in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Premium Reward Track for the Avatar: Elements event for 1,000 V-Bucks. This purchase is nonrefundable and includes the Aang Lego Style. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games The Avatar: Element event is running until Friday 3rd May, so you have a lot of time to both decide whether you want to purchase the skin and to unlock all of the event's rewards. Keep in mind that the Zuko, Katara and Toph skins will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks each.