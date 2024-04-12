How to get Avatar Aang skin in Fortnite
All the Avatar Elements rewards list.
Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender can now be added to your Fortnite skin collection in Chapter 5 Season 2 as part of the Avatar: Elements event.
Aang is joined by Zuko, Katara and Toph - though these three skins can only be purchased via the in-game Fortnite store. You can, however, earn the Korra skin if you own the Battle Pass.
Below we'll show you how to get the Aang skin in Fortnite, alongside all of the Avatar: Elements rewards and what Chakras are.
How to get Avatar Aang skin in Fornite: Avatar Elements end date
To get the Aang skin in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Premium Reward Track for the Avatar: Elements event for 1,000 V-Bucks. This purchase is nonrefundable and includes the Aang Lego Style.
The Avatar: Element event is running until Friday 3rd May, so you have a lot of time to both decide whether you want to purchase the skin and to unlock all of the event's rewards.
Keep in mind that the Zuko, Katara and Toph skins will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks each.
All Avatar Elements rewards in Fortnite listed: What are Chakras?
During the Avatar: Elements event in Fortnite, you can complete a variety of Avatar-themed quests to earn both Chi and Chakras. You'll receive Chi for every Avatar quest you complete, such as 'Destroy a cabbage cart', and a Chakra for every challenge set you complete.
Keep in mind that the Avatar quests are being gradually released during the event, so you will have to wait to unlock every Chakra. Once you have collected them all, however, you'll be rewarded with the Appa Glider.
The Chi you gradually collect will also unlock a variety of rewards on the Avatar: Elements reward track. There are, however, two reward tracks and you'll need to purchase the Premium Reward Track if you want its offerings. Thankfully, if you purchase this track after gaining the maximum amount of Chi, all of these rewards will still automatically unlock.
Here are all of the standard Avatar: Elements rewards:
|Reward
|Chi Required
|Elemental Cycle Spray
|1000
|Four Elements Banner Back Bling (Four styles)
|2000
|Level Up
|3000
|The Four Elements Loading Screen
|4000
|Level Up
|5000
|Dramyin Guitar (Four styles)
|6000
|Level Up
|7000
|My Cabbages! Emote
Includes My Cabbages! Lego Style
|8000
|Laughing Toph Emote
|9000
|Level Up
|10,000
|Sokka's Space Sword Pickaxe
|11,000
Here are all of the Premium track Avatar: Elements rewards:
|Reward
|Chi Required
|Baffled Aang Emote
|1000
|Banner Icon
|2000
|Level Up
|3000
|Aang's Air Sphere Emote
|4000
|Level Up
|5000
|Momo Messenger Back Bling
|6000
|Level Up
|7000
|Avatar Aang Spray
|8000
|Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe
|9000
|Level Up
|10,000
|Avatar State Aang Skin
Includes Avatar State Aang Lego Style
|11,000
Good luck adding Aang to your Avatar Fortnite skin collection!