How to get Avatar Aang skin in Fortnite

All the Avatar Elements rewards list.

Image credit: Epic Games
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender can now be added to your Fortnite skin collection in Chapter 5 Season 2 as part of the Avatar: Elements event.

Aang is joined by Zuko, Katara and Toph - though these three skins can only be purchased via the in-game Fortnite store. You can, however, earn the Korra skin if you own the Battle Pass.

Below we'll show you how to get the Aang skin in Fortnite, alongside all of the Avatar: Elements rewards and what Chakras are.

On this page:

How to get Avatar Aang skin in Fornite: Avatar Elements end date

To get the Aang skin in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Premium Reward Track for the Avatar: Elements event for 1,000 V-Bucks. This purchase is nonrefundable and includes the Aang Lego Style.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

The Avatar: Element event is running until Friday 3rd May, so you have a lot of time to both decide whether you want to purchase the skin and to unlock all of the event's rewards.

Keep in mind that the Zuko, Katara and Toph skins will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks each.

All Avatar Elements rewards in Fortnite listed: What are Chakras?

During the Avatar: Elements event in Fortnite, you can complete a variety of Avatar-themed quests to earn both Chi and Chakras. You'll receive Chi for every Avatar quest you complete, such as 'Destroy a cabbage cart', and a Chakra for every challenge set you complete.

Keep in mind that the Avatar quests are being gradually released during the event, so you will have to wait to unlock every Chakra. Once you have collected them all, however, you'll be rewarded with the Appa Glider.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

The Chi you gradually collect will also unlock a variety of rewards on the Avatar: Elements reward track. There are, however, two reward tracks and you'll need to purchase the Premium Reward Track if you want its offerings. Thankfully, if you purchase this track after gaining the maximum amount of Chi, all of these rewards will still automatically unlock.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Here are all of the standard Avatar: Elements rewards:

RewardChi Required
Elemental Cycle Spray1000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Four Elements Banner Back Bling (Four styles)2000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Level Up3000
The Four Elements Loading Screen4000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Level Up5000
Dramyin Guitar (Four styles)6000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Level Up7000
My Cabbages! Emote
Includes My Cabbages! Lego Style		8000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Laughing Toph Emote9000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Level Up10,000
Sokka's Space Sword Pickaxe11,000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Here are all of the Premium track Avatar: Elements rewards:

RewardChi Required
Baffled Aang Emote1000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Banner Icon2000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Level Up3000
Aang's Air Sphere Emote4000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Level Up5000
Momo Messenger Back Bling6000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Level Up7000
Avatar Aang Spray8000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe9000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Level Up10,000
Avatar State Aang Skin
Includes Avatar State Aang Lego Style		11,000
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Good luck adding Aang to your Avatar Fortnite skin collection!

