Fortnite Korra skin release date and Avatar The Legend of Korra rewards

Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra is Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2's special skin.

The Legend of Korra follows the adventures of Korra who, as the Avatar, has the ability to bend all four elements - Air, Earth, Water and Fire. It's the sequel to the acclaimed Avatar: The Last Airbender, being set 70 years after this series and with Korra being both the successor and reincarnation of Aang, the previous show's protagonist.

Below you'll find the release date for the Korra avatar skin in Fortnite, along with all of the Legend of Korra cosmetic rewards which have been revealed so far.

Korra avatar skin release date in Fortnite Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2's special skin is Korra - from the titular character from Avatar: The Legend of Korra, which is the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. (Not a fan of the recent live action spinoff for this series myself.) Getting the Korra skin in Fortnite will also unlock the Korra Lego Style in Lego Fortnite. According to the amount of days listed in its Battle Pass countdown, the Korra skin will be released on Saturday 6th April. It's important to note that special skins have a history of being released earlier than the amount of days listed in this countdown, so Korra might be available sooner than you think. Namely the Tuesday of that week - Tuesday 2nd April. At the time of writing, we don't know the exact release time for Korra, but she will most likely become available at the same update time used throughout Fortnite, which is when the daily challenges reset. This release time is: UK - 2pm (GMT)

- 2pm (GMT) Europe - 3pm (CET)

- 3pm (CET) East Coast US - 9am (EST)

- 9am (EST) West Coast US - 6pm (PST) Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Avatar The Legend of Korra cosmetic items in Fortnite explained Though you can't currently unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite yet, you can take a look at what it looks like. This also includes a preview of the Korra Lego Style, which will be unlocked alongside the main Korra skin. Korra Lego Style. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Sadly, we're currently unable to look at the other Legend of Korra cosmetic items, but, thanks to the Battle Pass, we do know that there will be 11 additional items, with one of these items possibly being an skin variant for Korra. This skin could be a Korra with shorter hair to match her appearance in the final series of The Legend of Korra. These items will most likely also include a Legend of Korra themed Loading Screen, Harvesting Tool, Back Bling and more. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games