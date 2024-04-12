How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite

Destroy a cabbage cart is one of the Avatar: Elements challenges you can complete in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

By destroying a cabbage cart, you'll bring yourself one step closer to unlocking a new Avatar: Elements reward, including an alternative skin for Aang, in Fortnite. But the question is - where are the cabbage carts?

Below we cover a number of cabbage cart locations in Fortnite to help you destroy a cabbage cart.

