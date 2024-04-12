How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite
Where to find a cabbage cart location.
Destroy a cabbage cart is one of the Avatar: Elements challenges you can complete in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.
By destroying a cabbage cart, you'll bring yourself one step closer to unlocking a new Avatar: Elements reward, including an alternative skin for Aang, in Fortnite. But the question is - where are the cabbage carts?
Below we cover a number of cabbage cart locations in Fortnite to help you destroy a cabbage cart.
Cabbage cart locations in Fortnite: How to destroy a cabbage cart
Cabbage carts can now be found dotted about the Fortnite map as part of the Avatar: Elements event. Yet, if you want to complete the 'Destroy a cabbage cart' quest quickly, then you'll want to know where to look straight away.
Luckily, we've found four cabbage cart locations you can easily visit! We recommend visiting these locations at the beginning of a match to ensure you're the one doing the destroying. When you do, simply hit them with your Pickaxe or any weapon really to send the cabbage cart to an early grave.
One cabbage cart can be found along the southern edge of the west building in Mount Olympus.
Another cabbage is located at the bottom of the western stairs to Mount Olympus.
You can find a cabbage cart near a shed directly north of Fencing Fields.
Finally, there's a cabbage cart in the middle of Restored Reels.
Visit any of the four locations we've mentioned above and quickly destroy the cabbage cart to complete this Fortnite challenge to bring you closer to earning all of the Avatar: Elements rewards. Don't forget to get the Korra skin either!