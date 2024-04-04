Fortnite Lantern Trials explained

The Fortnite Lantern Trials have landed for 2024, and you can earn a trio of pretty cool rewards for doing something you'd do in Battle Royale anyway - avoiding the deadly, lung-choking storm circles.

Unlike other events in Fortnite, you'll need to do a tiny bit of work outside the game itself to take part in the event. Don't worry, it's nothing awful, but you will need to know your Epic Games account log-in to be able to sign up.

Without further ado, we're here to illuminate you by showing you how to compete in the Fortnite Lantern Trials, the Lantern Trial rewards for 2024, and the Lantern Trials end date too.

How to compete in the Fortnite Lantern Trials 2024

To take part in the Fortnite Lantern Trials this year you need to sign up with your Epic Games account via the official Lantern Trials website.

Once you've logged in, the website will act as your rewards tracker for the entire Lantern Trial period. On the page you will be able to see the amount of badges you have and the next set of tasks you need to complete (which are surviving storm circles). However, it can take up to an hour after your match ends to update your stats on the website.

Image credit: Epic Games

You can complete the tasks in any of the following modes:

Battle Royale

Zero Build - Battle Royale

Ranked Battle Royale

Ranked Zero Build

All tasks can also be completed Solo, as Duos or as Trios. Please note that you can't complete Lantern Trial tasks in other modes, such as Lego or Rocket Racing.

Fortnite Lantern Trials 2024 rewards

When you complete a task you will get rewarded with Badges, and these will eventually earn you unique event rewards. You'll be given one Badge for signing up to the trials, then you can earn more Badges for every five Storm Circles you survive in the modes mentioned above.

The maximum amount of Badges you can earn in the Lantern Trials is Eleven, you will be capped after this.

Here are all of the Fortnite Lantern Trial rewards and how to get them:

Disco Baller Spray - One Badge (You can get this just by signing up)

Moonlit Peace Wrap - Six Badges

The Nightblade Pickaxe - Eleven Badges

Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Lantern Trials 2024 end date

The Fortnite Lantern Trials 2024 are due to end on Sunday, 7th April 2024.

Image credit: Epic Games

