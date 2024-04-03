The Avatar Iceberg location in Fortnite is an easter egg for eagle-eyed players that dare to venture to the furthest corner of the map. Going to this location has its own rewards, including the 'Visit the Iceberg' achievement - but it's risky as you can easily be caught in the storm.

As we just said, finding the Avatar Iceberg in Fortnite will mean braving the run (or drop) to a very far corner of the island. Most fans now believe that this easter egg is confirmation that an Avatar themed event, or indeed another popular Avatar character is on their way to the battle royale in the near future. While we wait for confirmation, we've already got the ability to unlock Korra skins by completing quests.

Now, without further ado, we're here to show you where to find the Avatar Iceberg in Fortnite.

Avatar Iceberg location in Fortnite

The Avatar Iceberg in Fortnite can be found on north eastern edge of the map, just past the offshore wind farm between Classy Courts and Grand Glacier.

We've marked the Avatar Iceberg's location on the Fortnite map below too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Now, we must warn you that getting to the Avatar Iceberg in time is very tricky. We recommend trying to land there when the path of the drop Bus is close to it, otherwise you run the risk of the Iceberg being swallowed by the storm. Its location means its likely to be covered by the storm after the first countdown, so you really need to be fast to get here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That being said, if you do make it to the location in time, there are plenty of loot chests for you to stock your inventory with and there's even a high-tier loot chest sitting on top of the Iceberg itself.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more content, check out our guide showing you how to get the Korra Skins or our page showing you how to get and use the Waterbending Mythic ability.