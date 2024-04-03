The Waterbending Mythic ability in Fortnite has arrived, and it's more than just another way of attacking your opponents to gain a Victory Royale. This ability will heal you if you visit a specific type of terrain...

Inspired by Avatar: The Legend of Korra, the Fortnite Waterbending ability lends you the title character's Waterbending abilities for an entire match, provided you find the right Mythic item. Also, if that wasn't enough, you can unlock two Korra skins by completing specific quests.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Waterbending in Fortnite and how to use it.

On this page:

How to get Waterbending in Fortnite

To get Waterbending in Fortnite you need to find a Waterbending Scroll Mythic which will grant you this ability.

You can find Waterbending Scroll Mythics in normal gold loot chests, as ground loot in some areas, or from Olympus and Underworld Chests. If all else fails, you can even loot it from a deceased player's items.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to use Waterbending in Fortnite

To use Waterbending in Fortnite you need to make sure the Waterbending Scroll Mythic is equipped in your inventory. You'll know if you've done this correctly as a ring of water will start to float around your character.

Then, to attack another player with Waterbending you simply need to aim at them and press your usual attack button. You will then fire projectiles at the targeted player. Enter any body of water to charge up your abilities.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Also, while you've got the Waterbending ability you can stand in any body of water to slowly regain health too, all the way up to 100.

That's it for now, but if you're looking for more Avatar: The Legend of Korra inspired goodies, check out our page showing you how to get the Korra skins.