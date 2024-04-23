Fortnite Festival Season 3 challenges and rewards explained

Fortnite Festival Season Three is here with Billie Eilish as the headliner and a new reward track filled with enough goodies to make any potential star excited, but you need to prove your worth on stage!

As well as plenty of Billie Eilish rewards up for grabs in Fortnite Festival this season, there are also emotes, sprays and a handful of rockin' Jam Tracks for you to get your hands on.

Without further ado, we're here to explain the Fortnite Festival Season Three challenges and rewards, as well as the event end date too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to find the Fortnite Festival Season Three

To find Fortnite Festival Season Three you need to make sure you've selected the Festival Main stage game mode. You can't access the event or complete any of its challenges in the other modes, but many of the rewards can be used across the rest of Fortnite.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

All Billie Eilish songs included in Fortnite Festival Season Three

Throughout Fortnite Festival Season Three Billie Eilish is the headline act. Several of their hit songs will be available to purchase from the item store as Jam Tracks until the event closes.

These are all of the Billie Eilish songs currently available to purchase:

All The Good Girls Go To Hell

Happier Than Ever - Edit

Therefore I Am

More Billie Eilish Jam Tracks and items from her new album will be available later in Season Three.

Image credit: Epic Games

All Fortnite Festival Season Three challenges explained

There are several sets of challenges for you to complete in the Season Three of Fortnite Festival. Each time you complete a task in one of the challenge sets you'll be rewarded with Festival Points that can be spent on cosmetic rewards in whichever reward chain you choose.

Here's a brief breakdown of the reward sets for the event:

Main Stage: Wristbands - Complete the tasks listed here to earn Wristbands. Collect five, ten or 15 Wristbands to collect additional rewards.

- Complete the tasks listed here to earn Wristbands. Collect five, ten or 15 Wristbands to collect additional rewards. Main Stage: Daily - These challenges rotate each day, giving you fresh opportunities to earn Festival Points every 24 hours.

- These challenges rotate each day, giving you fresh opportunities to earn Festival Points every 24 hours. Main Stage: Weekly - These challenges change each week, the countdown timer on each task here will tell you how long you've got left to complete them and earn Festival Points.

- These challenges change each week, the countdown timer on each task here will tell you how long you've got left to complete them and earn Festival Points. Main Stage: Ramp It Up! - These challenges will test your skills at various difficulty settings over Fortnite Festival to reward you with more Festival Points.

- These challenges will test your skills at various difficulty settings over Fortnite Festival to reward you with more Festival Points. Main Stage: Milestones - These challenges span across the entire Fortnite Festival season, giving you plenty of time to beat them.

- These challenges span across the entire Fortnite Festival season, giving you plenty of time to beat them. Jam Stage - These are a seperate set of daily and weekly challenges that will reward you with large amounts of Festival Points.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Remember, everything listed above can only be accessed and completed through Fortnite Festival.

All Fortnite Season Three event rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Festival Season Three rewards for the basic reward track, including how many Festival Points they cost and which game modes they're compatible with.

Item Item Type Cost (Festival Points) Compatible Modes Billie The Showstopper Loading Screen 1,000 N/A Change Jam Track 2,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Heart Groove Aura 3,000 Fortnite Festival Spinback Emote 4,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite Molten Mic Emote 5,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Silly Bros Jam Track 6,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Snow Beat Aura 7,000 Fortnite Festival Sweet Victory Jam Track 8,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Hot Bassline Emote 9,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Runaway Jam Track 10,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Lavatronik Bass 11,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

All Fortnite Festival Season Three premium rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Festival Season Three premium rewards. To get these, you will need to purchase the premium reward track upgrade for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Once you've unlocked this reward path, you can earn rewards in the same way as the basic tier - by collecting Festival Points through completing the event challenges.

Item Item Type Cost (Festival Points) Compatible Modes Burial Mic Microphone 1,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Maps Jam Track 2,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Neon Hunt Loading Screen 3,000 N/A Friday I'm In Love Jam Track 4,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Dynamic Dots Aura 5,000 Fortnite Festival Youngblood Jam Track 6,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Blohsh Emote 7,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Billie's Crown Back Bling 8,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Oxytocin Jam Track 9,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Sleeper Keys Keytar 10,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale Green Roots Billie Style 11,000 Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Fortnite Festival Season Three end date

Fortnite Festival Season Three with Billie Eilish is due to end on Thursday 13th June, 2024.

Image credit: Epic Games

We hope you enjoy Fortnite Festival Season Three!