The Fortnite map for Chapter 5 Season 2 has taken on a number of mythical locations, including Mount Olympus, in keeping with the Greek mythology theme.

Knowing your way around the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map comes in handy no matter which battle royale mode you're playing. Not only will it help you stay ahead of the storm, but you'll also be able to find the right path for avoiding or destroying other players.

To help you navigate this new landscape, you'll find the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map below along with all of its named locations listed.

Here is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map with all of its named locations: Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Here's the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map without any of the named locations: Chapter 5 - Season 2 Map pic.twitter.com/RvO0jhYlHt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 8, 2024

How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite map To reveal named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map, you need to visit each location at least once in-game in any of the battle royale modes. You don't need to survive or win the match for the locations to be registered - all you have to do is venture through the location until you receive a notification saying you've visited a new named location. When you start first playing Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the areas connected to the new named locations will be greyed out. (If you didn't play during Chapter 5 Season 1, the entire Fortnite map will be greyed out.) Gradually, as you visit the named locations, these grey locations will become filled with colour as the map takes on its true form. Even after you've visited all of the named locations, there will still be a selection of grey spaces on the Fortnite map. These grey patches all contain a landmark, which you have to visit to fully complete the Fortnite map. Landmarks range from a ship to a windmill to large house containing hostile enemies - simply explore the greyed out location until you spot something noteable and, voila, a section of your map will be filled in. We recommend visiting all of the named locations first as this will make it easier to spot where the landmarks are. Though, you should hopefully visit a couple of landmarks on your travels between the named locations. Image credit: Epic Games