Crafting a Shortsword in Fortnite Lego is probably one of the first weapons you will create while learning about building and surviving in your own world. This sword may be small, but it's definitely mighty and will come in handy when fighting against enemies that lurk around every corner.

After spending some time learning the basics of living in a Lego world in Fortnite you will need to craft some weapons to battle off anything wishing to do you harm.

When you're ready, we're here to show you how to craft a Shortsword in Fortnite Lego.

How to craft a Shortsword in Fortnite Lego

To craft a Shortsword in Fortnite Lego you need five Wooden Rods, but you must have a Lumber Mill first. You can get a Lumber Mill as part of the tutorial when you first enter the Lego world and have completed all of the tasks up to the point where Brite Bomber gives you three options of what to do next.

You should then have a Lumber Mill building recipe appear in your build menu under 'Utility':

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

To build a Lumber Mill, you will need:

x8 Wood

x15 Granite

Once you've built a Lumber Mill, walk up to it and interact with it. Then, select the 'Wooden Rod' option from the menu:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

You need to build five wooden rods and they cost x1 Wood each. At the top of the menu is the part where you decide how much Wood you want to put into the Mill.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Select the section circled on the image above and then increase your Wood count to five. Once you've put the Wood in, the rod will start to process.

Once it's ready, the Wooden Rod icon at the end of the loading bar at the top of the menu will be highlighted. Press the prompted commmand (on Xbox this is 'Y') to collect the newly made rods.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

After that, head to your Crafting Bench and interact with it to open the menu. Then, flick along to the Sword icon in 'Crafting Recipes' and the Shortsword should be listed there. Select it and confirm that you want to use five Wooden Rods to craft it.

That's it for now! By crafting this item, you'll be one step closer to getting the free Trailblazer Tai skin. If you're looking for more Fornite Lego content, check out our guide showing you how to invite an NPC to your village.