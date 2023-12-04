Fortnite Chapter 5 Medallions are also known as Society Medallions and are an item you can pick up by surviving a fight with one of the big bosses across the map. The first job is finding a boss to fight, then your next job is to eliminate them before they get you - which is easier said than done as they've got grunts helping them.

Once you pick up one (or all) of these Fortnite Underground items, you will get a special perk for your Shields but you will also make yourself an easy target for your enemies.

Without further ado, we're here explain Fortnite Chapter 5 Medallions and show you all Fortnite Society Boss locations too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Chapter 5 Medallions explained

Fortnite Medallions are items that you can collect after defeating one of the five Society bosses across the Fortnite Underground map. When you defeat a boss, they will drop a Medallion that is specific to them and you can pick this up to add it to your inventory.

After you collect a Medallion and keep it in your inventory your Shield will regenerate slowly over a period of time. The more Medallions you collect, the more your Shields will regenerate in each moment which can reduce the amount of times you need to stop stock them up yourself.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

However, there is a downside to the Medallions. When you pick up a Medallion from any Society Boss, your rough position will be marked on the map for other players to see. The more Medallions you have in your inventory, the more precise your location marker will be.

All Society Boss locations in Fortnite Chapter 5

There are a total of five Society Bosses for you to find and defeat to collect their Medallions. The easiest way to be sure you're looking in the right area for a boss is to check the location of their Medallion icon on your mini map. Also, when you get close to a boss, their grunts will begin to attack you and the area will have a few security cameras set up that will set off alarms if they spot you.

Here are all Society Boss locations in Fortnite Underground:

Oscar

The Society boss Oscar is in Lavish Lair. You can find their exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

Nisha

The Society boss Nisha is in Fencing Fields. You can find their exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

Montague

The Society boss Montague is in Grand Glacier. You can find their exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

Valeria

The Society boss Valeria is in Reckless Railways. You can find their exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

Peter Griffin

The Society boss Peter Griffin is in Snooty Steppes. You can find their exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our Underground map explainer or our guide showing you how to get the Lego Insider skin for free!