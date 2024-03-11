Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 - entitled Myths and Mortals - has descended from the heavens, along with this season's new Battle Pass.

This Fortnite season is themed around Ancient Greek mythology, so, in keeping with this, the skins you can earn are all important figures from these tales. There's Zeus, king of the gods along with the sky and thunder, and his brother, Poseidon, god of the sea and earthquakes. Aphrodite, goddess of love and beauty, is here too! Though, make sure you don't forget about Hades - ruler of the Underworld and god of the dead - and his dog, Cerberus.

Look below if you want to take a look at all of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins. Meanwhile, this season's special skin is Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, including Hades, Aphrodite, Zeus, Poseidon and Cerberus The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass allows you to add new characters like Hades and Aphrodite to your skin collection. These skins are divided across a series of Battle Pass pages, which are unlocked by reaching a specific Battle Pass Level. After unlocking a page, you will then have to earn enough Battle Stars to unlock all of the other rewards on said page and have a second Battle Pass Level requirement before you can reach the skin. Some skins will also unlock the character's associated Lego Style in Lego Fortnite. There's also a number of skins unlocked by completing the Bonus and Quest Reward objectives. You'll also unlock Lego Styles as you earn new skins from the Battle Pass. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Using the base Artemis skin as an example, you first have to reach Battle Pass Level 66 for the first half of her page. To get her actual skin, however, you will need to reach Level 70 and unlock two additional rewards before you can claim Artemis using nine Battle Pass stars. Once you've unlocked Artemis, you will also receive her Lego Style automatically. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra is the special skin for Chapter 5 Season 2, but she won't be available at the start of the season. Here are all of the skins included in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass: Cerberus - Unlocked upon purchasing the Battle Pass With two variants: Immortal Cerberus - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 8 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 2

Blazing Fire Cerberus - Via the Quest Rewards, according to the Battle Pass timer, will become available on Sunday 7th April Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Aphrodite - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 14 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 3 With one variant: Immortal Aphrodite - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 20 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 4 Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Poseidon - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 26 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 5 With two variants: Immortal Poseidon - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 32 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 6

Magmatic Poseidon - 25 Battle Stars and unlock all of the rewards on Bonus Rewards Page 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Medusa - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 38 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 7 With one variant: Gorgon Warrior Medusa - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 46 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 8 Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Zeus - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 54 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 9 With two variants: Conqueror Zeus - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 62 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 10

Immortal Zeus - 25 Battle Stars and unlock all of the rewards on Bonus Rewards Page 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Artemis - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 70 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 11 With two variants: Immortal Artemis - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 78 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 12

Elysian Artemis - 25 Battle Stars and unlock all of the rewards on Bonus Rewards Page 3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Hades - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 86 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 13 With two variants: Immortal Form, includes the Dark Transformation Built-In Emote - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 94 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 14

Lethean Hades - 25 Battle Stars and unlock all of the rewards on Bonus Rewards Page 4 Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games