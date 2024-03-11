Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, including Hades, Aphrodite, Zeus, Poseidon and Cerberus
Everything you need to know about Myths and Mortals battle pass.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 - entitled Myths and Mortals - has descended from the heavens, along with this season's new Battle Pass.
This Fortnite season is themed around Ancient Greek mythology, so, in keeping with this, the skins you can earn are all important figures from these tales. There's Zeus, king of the gods along with the sky and thunder, and his brother, Poseidon, god of the sea and earthquakes. Aphrodite, goddess of love and beauty, is here too! Though, make sure you don't forget about Hades - ruler of the Underworld and god of the dead - and his dog, Cerberus.
Look below if you want to take a look at all of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins. Meanwhile, this season's special skin is Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra.
On this page:
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, including Hades, Aphrodite, Zeus, Poseidon and Cerberus
The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass allows you to add new characters like Hades and Aphrodite to your skin collection.
These skins are divided across a series of Battle Pass pages, which are unlocked by reaching a specific Battle Pass Level. After unlocking a page, you will then have to earn enough Battle Stars to unlock all of the other rewards on said page and have a second Battle Pass Level requirement before you can reach the skin.
Some skins will also unlock the character's associated Lego Style in Lego Fortnite. There's also a number of skins unlocked by completing the Bonus and Quest Reward objectives.
Using the base Artemis skin as an example, you first have to reach Battle Pass Level 66 for the first half of her page. To get her actual skin, however, you will need to reach Level 70 and unlock two additional rewards before you can claim Artemis using nine Battle Pass stars. Once you've unlocked Artemis, you will also receive her Lego Style automatically.
Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra is the special skin for Chapter 5 Season 2, but she won't be available at the start of the season.
Here are all of the skins included in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass:
Cerberus - Unlocked upon purchasing the Battle Pass
With two variants:
- Immortal Cerberus - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 8 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 2
- Blazing Fire Cerberus - Via the Quest Rewards, according to the Battle Pass timer, will become available on Sunday 7th April
Aphrodite - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 14 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 3
With one variant:
- Immortal Aphrodite - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 20 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 4
Poseidon - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 26 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 5
With two variants:
- Immortal Poseidon - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 32 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 6
- Magmatic Poseidon - 25 Battle Stars and unlock all of the rewards on Bonus Rewards Page 1
Medusa - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 38 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 7
With one variant:
- Gorgon Warrior Medusa - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 46 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 8
Zeus - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 54 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 9
With two variants:
- Conqueror Zeus - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 62 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 10
- Immortal Zeus - 25 Battle Stars and unlock all of the rewards on Bonus Rewards Page 2
Artemis - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 70 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 11
With two variants:
- Immortal Artemis - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 78 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 12
- Elysian Artemis - 25 Battle Stars and unlock all of the rewards on Bonus Rewards Page 3
Hades - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 86 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 13
With two variants:
- Immortal Form, includes the Dark Transformation Built-In Emote - 9 Battle Stars, reach Level 94 and unlock all of the rewards on Page 14
- Lethean Hades - 25 Battle Stars and unlock all of the rewards on Bonus Rewards Page 4
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass cost and Battle Pass rewards list
Like previous Fortnite seasons, the majority of the Chapter 5 Season 2 rewards require Battle Pass ownership to be unlocked. If you want to collect everything, you must purchase either the Battle Pass or a monthly Fortnite Crew subscription as it's part of the cost. Though, if you go the Fortnite Crew route, keep in mind that you'll lose Battle Pass access if you cancel your subscription.
The Battle Pass is a premium item and costs 950 V-Bucks. You can buy a bundle of 1,000 V-Bucks for £6.49, $7.00 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. V-Bucks are also included as one of the Battle Pass rewards. You also spend 2,800 V-Bucks to skip 25 Battle Pass Levels.
Here are the exact number of skins, emotes and other rewards you can earn from the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass:
- Skins - 7
- Skin Variants - 7
- Built-In Emote - 1
- Back Bling - 6
- Back Bling Styles - 3
- Banner Icon - 5
- Bass - 1
- Contrail - 3
- Emote - 6
- Emoticon - 7
- Glider - 3
- Glider Style - 3
- Guitar - 1
- Harvesting Tool - 7
- Harvesting Tool Style - 4
- Loading Screen - 14
- Music Track - 2
- Spray - 4
- Weapon Wrap - 7
- V-Bucks - 1000
As mentioned in the previous section, some of the Battle Pass rewards can only be found in the Quest or Bonus Rewards sections. Keep in mind that you will have to unlock the base rewards for a number of these items first.
To unlock the Quest Rewards, you'll need to complete a specific amount of Weekly Quests across certain periods of Chapter 5 Season 2.
Some of the Quest Rewards still remain a mystery at the time of writing, but the ones we currently know about include:
- Skin Variant - 1
- Banner - 1
- Glider - 1
- Weapon Wrap - 1
It's important to note that some of the rewards listed above require their base cosmetic to be unlocked from the Battle Pass before you can use them.
To access the Bonus Rewards section, you first need to fully complete the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. Afterwards, you'll need to continue climbing the Battle Pass Level ranks to collect more Battle Stars and use these to unlock these additional rewards.
At the time of writing, only some of these Bonus Rewards have been announced and include:
- Skin Variants - 4
- Back Bling - 1
- Back Bling Style - 1
- Contrail - 1
- Glider - 1
- Glider Style - 1
- Harvesting Tool Style - 1
- Loading Screen - 1
- Microphone - 1
- Music Track - 1
- Weapon Wrap - 2
- V-Bucks - 500
Rewards in the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass are divided across a number of pages and unlocked by using Battle Stars. Aside from Page 1, every page is divided into two sections - each having two Battle Pass Levels you must meet in order to unlock all of the rewards on offer.
To unlock a skin, you first need to have unlocked all of the rewards on the skin's associated page and be at, or above, the correct level before you purchase it. Depending on the path you wish to take through the Battle Pass, you may find yourself budgeting Battle Stars to ensure you unlock a specific skin before the end of the season.
Battle Stars are earned by levelling up in Fortnite by playing the game or purchasing additional levels through the in-game Fortnite store. Every reward requires a specific number of Battle Stars, so spend them wisely to ensure you earn every item which catches your interest.
The Battle Pass challenges and rewards can be completed or earned at your pleasure during Chapter 5 Season 2. Don't forget though - your progress will reset at the beginning of the next season when a new selection of rewards will be introduced. (And you'll have to buy a new Battle Pass...)
Have a mythical time in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2!