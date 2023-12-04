The Fortnite Underground map is a brand new island introduced to kick off Chapter 5 and there are plenty of new named locations for you to explore, including a lair where you can seek out The Society to try to get Peely back!

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 is the first time you can explore the Underground map and this island in particular is rather interesting as there's a Train that you can hop onto to ride from one area to another. The only downside is that you're not the only one clambering to get on.

There are a lot of things for you to explore, so without further ado, here's the Fortnite Underground Map and all new named locations.

Fortnite Underground Map

Here is the Fortnite Underground Map without any named locations on it:

How to reveal named locations

To reveal named locations on the Fortnite Underground map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.

Also, when you start Fortnite Underground for the first time, your entire map will be greyed out. When you visit a part of the map or a named location, that part of your map will be coloured in.

All Fortnite Underground named locations

With a brand new island come a set of brand new POIs and named locations in Fortnite Underground. Across the map there are mansions, railways, rivieras and even lairs to explore while trying to beat The Society to bring Peely home.

Here is a list of all Fortnite Underground named locations:

Rebel's Roost

Lavish Lair

Ritzy Riviera

Pleasant Piazza

Snooty Steppes

Ruined Reels

Fencing Fields

Classy Courts

Reckless Railways

Hazy Hillside

Grand Glacier

There are also several new biomes to explore across the map:

Chaparral Biome (West)

Grassland Biome (South/Central)

Boreal Tundra (East)

Boream Snow (East)

We hope you enjoy Chapter 5, Season 1!