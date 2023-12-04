Completing a Train Heist in Fortnite can either be very simple or extremely hard depending on how many people decide that they also want to rob the Train in your match. That being said, if you get it right, pulling off this heist can take only a few minutes to do.

Doing the Train Heist is one of the week one challenges in Fortnite Underground. If you complete this you will be one step closer to completing this specific challenge, and you'll earn some high tier loot too.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find the Train and how to complete a Train Heist in Fortnite.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to find the Train in Fortnite

To find the Train in Fortnite you need to look at your map and look for the Train icon. This tells you where the Train is on the tracks on the map. The Train will be moving most of the time, so it's a good idea to find out where it is and then try to get ahead of it if you want to board from the ground.

However, the easiest way to find and board the Train is to do it when the match begins and you dive off the bus. Look for the Train icon, aim for it while skydiving and try to glide to the open carriage behind the front of the train.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

How to complete a Train Heist in Fortnite

To complete a Train Heist in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 you need to board the Train and then steal the contents of the large crate on board. This can be a little bit easier said than done as you'll have other players on the Train that you'll need to fight off while the crate opens.

Once you find the Train, try to land on the open carriage that's directly behind the front of the train. You should be able to see a large crate on it as you get closer.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

When you land, open the two small boxes either side of the 'door' to the next carriage. Collect the weapons and loot they drop, then watch out for other players who may have landed on the Train with you. Deal with them if you need to.

Walk up to the crate then press and hold the prompted control to begin to hack into the crate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

The crate will not open right away.You need to stay by the crate and defend it from any enemies that want to steal your hard-earned loot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

It takes a few seconds to open, but as long as you stay alive and keep other people away from it then the loot will be all yours. We've typically found that it spawns one loot item that matches the current colour of the crate, then a few more Gold and Purple tier items too.

If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our guides that show you how to get the Lego Insider skin for free, our Underground Map explainer or our guide that explains Society Medallions and why these items are worth grabbing.