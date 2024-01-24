How to mount and ride a Pal in Palworld, including mount list

Having a mount in Palworld is a true asset to your exploration endeavours as it will allow you to cross the landscape at a far greater speed.

There are three types of mounts in Palworld: one for land, another for water and, finally, one for the sky. Due to this, it's a good idea to know which Pals can be mounted and which type of landscape they'll help you explore, so we've included a Palworld mount list down below.

First, however, we recommend learning how to mount and ride a Pal in Palworld or else you won't really be going anywhere.

On this page:

How to mount a Pal in Palworld

If you want to ride a Pal - be it on land, across the sea or through the sky - you first have to catch one which has the capability of being a mount. You can discover whether any of the Pals currently in your collection have this ability by looking at their Partner Skill. If it mentions 'can be ridden' in any form, then you've got a mount!

You can't, however, just jump on the back of a Pal and start exploring. You'd fall off.

Instead you need to make a saddle, which, if not done so already, has to be unlocked from the Technology menu. There are, however, a number of requirements you need to meet before doing so.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Firstly, you need to catch at least one of that specific mount Pal to unlock their saddle. You might have noticed that there are a number of options in the Technology menu where the object you can create is hidden by question mark - these are the items which require you to catch a specific Pal to unlock and saddles are one such item.

What could this item be? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Next, you need to ensure you're at the correct level to unlock that section of the Technology menu. So, if not, it's time to go and gather some XP by catching Pals, gathering resources and expanding your bases, among other activities.

After doing this, or if you're already at this specific level, you need to make sure you have enough Technology Points to unlock the saddle's recipe.

Step number four involves building a Pal Gear Workbench if you haven't done so already. This item allows you to build a variety of items which will unlock new abilities for your Pals, such as the various saddles, and it requires:

Paldium Fragment - 10

Wood - 30

Cloth - 2

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Now all you have to do is gather the resources required to build the specific saddle. You can find these items both listed in the Technology menu and at the Pal Gear Workbench. After you've collected these, it's time to craft your saddle (or have your Pals do it for you) at the Pal Gear Workbench.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Once you've collected the completed saddle, toss your mount Pal out of its sphere and you'll be able to ride it by pressing the correct prompt. A number of abilities will be available to you when riding your mount.

In practise this means if you want to ride a Melpaca, you first need to catch one of these Pals. (Thankfully, they can be found in the beginning area or hatched from Common Eggs.) Next, you need to reach Level 7 and have one Technology Point spare. With this achieved, you'll need to gather three Leather, five Wool and five Paldium Fragments to gather the saddle at the Pal Gear Workbench. After the saddle is made, you'll be able to ride any of your Melpacas whenever you like.