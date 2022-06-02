BioWare confirms Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as name of next game in fantasy RPG series

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the name of the next game in BioWare's fantasy role-playing series.

In a blog post, BioWare touched on the subtitle, which is an alias of Dragon Age: Inquisition party member Solas.

"Solas, the Dread Wolf," reads the official blurb. "Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people... or a saviour who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world.

"His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity - a player of dark and dangerous games."

Watch on YouTube The next Dragon Age official teaser trailer - 2020 Game Awards.

BioWare heavily hinted at Solas' return for the next Dragon Age all the way back in 2018, so a focus on the character shouldn't come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, BioWare confirmed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will not launch in 2022, but insisted "we're growing closer to that next adventure", and confirmed plans to talk more about the game later this year.

In February, the release window of Dragon Age 4 (as we were calling it then) was pegged at late 2023.

As Eurogamer's resident Dragon Age expert Tom Phillips wrote earlier this year, BioWare's follow-up to Dragon Age Inquisition has been in some form of development since at least 2017, when an early draft of its story was being written.

But the game has had several setbacks and reboots as staff changed, and as the vision for the project settled back into its single-player role-playing game roots following the failure of online multiplayer experiment Anthem.

For more on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, check out Tom's excellent deep dive into the confirmed locations we can expect to see in the game.