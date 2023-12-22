People are posting footage of Marvel's Wolverine from stolen, early version

Marvel's Wolverine is still years from release, but people are currently playing - and uploading footage - of an incomplete early development build found within the files stolen from Insomniac Games by ransomware hackers earlier this month.

It's remarkable to see an in-development game being played in this way - and I can't think of a similar situation, at least in recent memory. The GTA 6 hack contained a mountain of development assets, yes, but nothing playable in this manner.

Here, people have been able to access a test build of Wolverine akin to an internal demo meant for Insomniac and Sony, that features multiple sections of the game available to play and explore. Naturally, these sections are still incomplete and unpolished, but key gameplay mechanics and story moments are included.

Footage of all this is now being uploaded online, further prolonging the spread of materials stolen from the company.

Sony and Insomniac have maintained radio silence on the hack since 1.6TB of data was released earlier this week. Files contained private messages and emails, as well as business information and development details relating to potential Insomniac game projects scheduled for the next decade.

In a statement sent to Eurogamer on the initial ransomware hack, Sony said: "We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted."