Sony investigating Insomniac hack which reportedly leaked Wolverine files and employees' personal data

A ransomware group named Rhysida has claimed it hacked Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games, and posted files it managed to gain access to as proof. Sony has since told Eurogamer it's investigating the situation.

Earlier today, Cyber Daily reported Rhysida had posted proof-of-hack documents. This included details of Insomniac's Wolverine game, which is rumoured to be out in 2025, as well as internal emails, files, and personal documents of Insomniac employees. One document reportedly belongs to Peter Parker voice actor Yuri Lowenthal.

Rhysida has given Insomniac seven days before it publishes everything it stole, Cyber Daily reports, but the group also has the data up for auction, with a starting price of 50 bitcoins (just over $2m).

In a statement sent to Eurogamer, Sony said: "We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted."

Rhysida is the group behind the recent hack of the British Library.

This is the latest in a string of cyber attacks on Sony and its subsidiary studios. In September, a ransomware group claimed it had hacked Sony and was selling stolen data, before a separate individual came forward as the hacker. In October, reports of a cyber attack on Sony Interactive Entertainment in June surfaced, which saw the personal details of nearly 7000 current and former employees exposed.