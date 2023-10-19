All Marko’s Memories locations and how to complete Remember in Spider-Man 2

There are 14 Marko’s Memories to find in Spider-Man 2. To find the fourteenth though, you need to first find the 13 Marko’s Memories hidden across New York before completing the Remember side story.

You’ll be rewarded with XP and City Tokens for each of the Marko’s Memories you find in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This makes Marko’s Memories a good collectible to gather up during the opening hours of Spider-Man 2, because they’ll help you quickly level up.

Below you’ll find all of the Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2, along with how to complete the Remember side story.

On this page:

Marko's Memories locations

Financial District Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2 There are four of Marko’s Memories to be found in the Financial District of Spider-Man 2. The first of Marko’s Memories in the Financial District is also the first one you’ll collect in game as getting it is part of the One Thing At A Time main mission. You’ll encounter this crystal during the burning building segment while playing as Miles Morales. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games A second Marko’s Memories can be found sitting atop a building along the south-eastern coast of the Financial District. Head over there, defeat some sand clones and grab that memory. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The third Marko’s Memories can be found on the northern border between Greenwich and the Financial District. Keep an eye out for that sand cloud and you’ll find the crystal itself in an alleyway between three buildings. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The final Marko’s Memories can be found at the most southerly end of the Financial District. Visit the park area by the coast and you’ll find the crystal near a fountain. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Central Park Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2 You can find one of Marko’s Memories in Central Park in Spider-Man 2. The memory itself is located by a pond in the southern part of the park. Look for that all important sand cloud and, when you’re ready, swing down to defeat some sand clouds for your next Marko’s Memory. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Chinatown Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2 There are two of Marko’s Memories hidden within Chinatown in Spider-Man 2. The first can be found along the border between Chinatown and the Financial District. The crystal itself can be found in an alleyway between a collection of buildings and, after finding it, there will be another round of sand clones for you to defeat. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The second of Marko’s Memories is located in the middle of the northern part of Chinatown. You’ll find it atop a building which also has a very handy water tower. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Downtown Brooklyn Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2 Downtown Brooklyn contains one of Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2 and it can be found roughly in the centre of the district near the park. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The crystal itself sits between two buildings - keep an eye out for the sand floating through the air for a good idea of its location! Once you’ve found the crystal, defeat the sand enemies to earn Marko’s Memory. You can also find yourself fighting some criminals when trying to investigate this crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Greenwich Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2 You can find one of Marko’s Memories in Greenwich in Spider-Man 2. This memory is located on the western side of Greenwich roughly halfway between the Financial District and Hell’s Kitchen. The crystal itself is located in a basketball court between two buildings and, as usual, there is a sand cloud marking its location. So head down there, beat up some sand clones and open that crystal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Little Odessa Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2 There is one of Marko’s Memories to be found in Little Odessa in Spider-Man 2. This memory can be found at the northern end of the district near the river. The massive cloud of sand coming from a factory will give you a good idea of where to go, so head to the factory where you’ll find the memory on the factory roof. Now all you have to do is defeat the sand clones before investigating the crystal! Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Midtown Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2 There are two of Marko’s Memories within Midtown in Spider-Man 2. The first is located on the eastern side of Midtown near the Colexco building. You can find the crystal atop a roof of a building nearby and, if you’re having trouble finding it, look for the sand cloud. As always, you’ll find to defeat a sand clone horde before you can get the memory. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The second Midtown Mark’s Memories can be found in the south-western side of Midtown near the border with Hell’s Kitchen. You’ll find the crystal itself down an L-shaped alleyway between a number of buildings. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Williamsburg Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2 You can find one of Marko’s Memories in Williamsburg in Spider-Man 2. Like always, you need to be on the lookout for a sand cloud and this time it can be found around a building on the eastern side of the district near the river. The crystal sits atop the roof of this building and you’ll be able to collect the memory hidden inside once you’ve defeated Marko’s sand clones. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games