Getting the Hang Ten Trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes some patience and a bit of trial and error. This trophy is arguably one of the tricker ones to get because you need to perform a lot of air tricks before hitting the streets below.

Thankfully, once you know how, it's quite easy. Here's how to get the Hang Ten Trophy in Spider-Man 2.

How to get the Hang Ten Trophy in Spider-Man 2

To get the Hang Ten Trophy in Spider-Man 2 you need to perform 30 air tricks in a row without touching the ground. There's a few important things you should know before you begin:

You can use Web Wings to glide and get higher before pulling tricks.

You can use your webs to swing from building to building to increase your height and to avoid crashes.

You cannot touch the ground, this includes rooftops and crashing into the sides of a bridge. Basically, if Peter or Miles' feet touch something, you'll need to start the chain again.

To perform air tricks you need to be in the air (sounds obvious, we know) and you need to make sure you're high enough that you won't crash into the ground while performing them. When in the air, press and hold down Square then move L3 in any direction to pull off a trick.

Taking a photo during a backflip isn't too flattering, sorry Miles! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

There are a few approaches you can take for this trophy. You can head to very tall towers like the Avengers Tower in the Upper East side. There, you can leap off and chain as many tricks as possible. We tried this but we hit the ground or other buildings.

We found that it was easier to take a route that followed the main roads from the Financial District to Midtown. We were by no means very high in the sky, but were able to swing from building to building, jumping at the tip of a swing and then pulling a few tricks before swinging again.

Here's a small map of the route we took to get this trophy with minimal risk:

The main roads were wider and had more buildings to swing along. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

It took a few minutes to keep this rhythm up long enough to reach the 30 trick quota, but it does work eventually.

It took a few minutes to keep this rhythm up long enough to reach the 30 trick quota, but it does work eventually.