Should you do all Coney Island rides in Spider-Man 2?

Doing all of the optional rides at Coney Island in Spider-Man 2 can seem like a bit of a waste of time, and it can be tempting to skip this task to progress with the story. Choosing to do or not do this task has no impact on the overall story, but we do recommend doing it if you have the time as it gives you a few sweet and comedic moments between the characters.

As you swing through the story in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Two Spider-Men equals twice the crime-fighting fun, but a sinister plot is soon unveiled. As the crime fighting duo, it's up to you to save some unexpected victims of this plot.

Without further ado, we're here to explain if you should do the optional rides at Coney Island in Spider-Man 2 and the reward for choosing to do them.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain story spoilers for Spider-Man 2!

How to do all optional rides at Coney Island in Spider-Man 2

While you're taking part in the 'A Second Chance' story mission in Spider-Man 2, you'll be at Coney Island as Peter with MJ and Harry! Here, you'll first be tasked with playing the Hydro Bench and after that you will be tasked with riding the Speed Demon.

However, before you ride the Speed Demon you have a chance to take part in several optional rides across Coney Island. If you complete all of the listed rides, you will get a snazzy prize. Stay away from Speed Demon - if you ride this then you will miss your chance to do the others.

You can locate the rides by looking for the icons with the blue outline on your screen:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Here's a list of all of the optional rides you need to do to get your prize:

Ride the Time Twister

Play Swish Swish

Play Knock Em Down

Play Test Your Love

Ride The Flying Mantis

Ride the Octoride

Play the Hydra Head Hitter

Walk up to each attraction on the list and play/ride them to tick them off the list. When you've done all of them, you can collect your prize!

Rewards for doing all optional rides at Coney Island in Spider-Man 2

Once you've ridden all of the optional rides at Coney Island in Spider-Man 2 you can head to one of the two Coney Island prize booths to collect your reward. Remember, do not ride Speed Demon yet or you will lose out on your prize.

When you get to the prize booth, these are the four reward options on offer. You can only select one of them:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Once you've decided on your prize, you will wear it around for the rest of the time at Coney Island and your companions will join in!

That's it for now, and it's time for you to ride the Speed Demon! Good luck.