Surviving Kraven's Traps in Spider-Man 2 may seem a bit simple at first, especially when you easily escape your holding cell at the beginning of this section. However, do not underestimate the tests Kraven has in store for you.

Kraven has set up three separate rooms filled with different traps for Miles in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and you need to get through all of them alive. The first room will test your timing, the second will test your speed and problem solving skills, then the final room will test how powerful Miles really is.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to survive Kraven's Traps in Spider-Man 2.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain story spoilers for Spider-Man 2!

How to survive Kraven's Traps in Spider-Man 2

We've taken you through each room step by step, but if there's one in particular you're stuck on then click the corresponding link below to skip straight to it:

Room One

The first room is filled with a laser field. More specifically, it's split into two halves with the first section having two sets of moving lasers in it, and this is the part you need to navigate first.

Walk to the edge of the area you're currently standing on at the beginning of the room and look directly opposite you, pulsing with R3 if you want to. You should see another platform in the middle of the room opposite you.

The lasers here move from side to side across the room, wait until they've both crossed over each other and a gap should appear between them. As soon as the gap is big enough for Miles, run and jump then use L2 and R2 to zip over to the middle platform.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Now that you're here, you'll be able to clearly see the next set of lasers blocking your path to the second room. This time, as well as the lasers moving from one side of the room to the other, there is a set of lasers that move from floor to ceiling.

Across from you, you should see another platform. Wait for the lasers to cross over each other and for an opening to appear. As soon as the opening begins to form, jump and use L2 and R2 to pull yourself over to the next platform safely.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

You'll now have survived the first of Kraven's three traps! Onto the next one.

Room Two

Head into the next room and you'll soon trigger the next trap, which locks you in this room with toxic gas seeping in. To survive this trap you need to reactivate the three generators around the room that power the big vents on the walls.

Generator One

Walk to the middle of the room and look left, you should see your first generator here against the wall. Walk up to it, then use L1 and Square to activate it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Generator Two

There's no time to rest, you need to be fast! From the first generator look opposite you to the pile of pipes against the wall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Use L1 and R1 to pull the pipes down to reveal the next generator. Then, use L2 and R2 to zip onto the wall near the generator and crawl to it. As before, use L1 and Square to activate the generator.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Generator Three

Hurry now! To find the final generator, go back to the middle of the room and look up at the ceiling. The last generator is up there (which is a confusing place to put a generator but you know, Kraven is Kraven.)

Use L2 and R2 to pull yourself up to the ceiling, then use L1 and Square to whack it into life.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Once you've activated all three generators, the door will open to the next room. Head in here and get yourself ready for a fight, the third trap will test how skilled Miles is in a fight.

Room Three

The final trap is a room filled with different Hunters, including a few heavy hitters that can easily take chunks of your health in one hit.

Now, this battle will play out like all of the others you've had with Hunters up until this point. Here's a few of our key tips for surviving this fight to help you out:

Use your abilities - You've worked hard until now to get Miles his special abilities, use them! His abilities in particular are very good for crowd control and damaging several enemies in a single action.

- You've worked hard until now to get Miles his special abilities, use them! His abilities in particular are very good for crowd control and damaging several enemies in a single action. Use Finishers (but don't forget to heal) - Finishers are a great way to end heavy hitting enemies easily by pressing Triangle and Circle once your Focus meter is full. However, don't forget to heal first if you need to - you won't last long with little health.

- Finishers are a great way to end heavy hitting enemies easily by pressing Triangle and Circle once your Focus meter is full. However, don't forget to heal first if you need to - you won't last long with little health. Control The Fight - You can control where the enemies go, they will instinctively follow you as you move around the room which means you can guide them into positions where you have the advantage. You can also pull enemies into the air and beat them up mid-air where you're more powerful than they are. This also gives you a few moments to break away from a group if you're feeling overwhelmed.

- You can control where the enemies go, they will instinctively follow you as you move around the room which means you can guide them into positions where you have the advantage. You can also pull enemies into the air and beat them up mid-air where you're more powerful than they are. This also gives you a few moments to break away from a group if you're feeling overwhelmed. Use Your Gadgets - Again, they're quite easy to forget about when you're battling for your life, but the gadgets you've collected up until this point are all useful for keeping enemies away from you while you battle others or for getting a few hits in instead of putting you in danger.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Once you've beaten all of the Hunters thrown at you in this room, you will have survived all of Kraven's Traps.

We hope you enjoy the rest of Spider-Man 2!