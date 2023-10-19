Finding the Key and Code to rescue Dr. Connors in Spider-Man 2 is a large part of the 'Good Men' main story quest, which finds you sneaking around an abandoned zoo. You need to be very quiet and careful here, or you'll be in serious danger.

As you swing through the story in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Two Spider-Men equals twice the crime-fighting fun, but a sinister plot is soon unveiled. As the crime fighting duo, it's up to you to save some unexpected victims of this plot.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find the Code and Key to rescue Dr. Connors in Spider-Man 2.

Spoiler Warning: This guide contains story and gameplay spoilers!

How to find the Code in Good Men in Spider-Man 2

To find the Code to free Dr. Conners in Spider-Man 2 you need to be stealthy and find a way to get past the Hunters without being seen.

From the beginning area, just after this section of the mission begins, look to your right. You should briefly see an objective marker here.

Slowly start to make your way down the stairs here. When you reach the bottom of the stairs you should see a gap in the gate opposite you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Use the left directional toggle and R2 to sprint forward through this gap. The Hunters shouldn't spot you this way.

When you're through the opening, head up the large stepped green area in front of you and when you reach the top you should find another opening in a gate on your left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Go through the opening here and stick to cover, there are several Hunters prowling around. Now, carefully, throw a rock to distract the Hunters then move forward and look to your right.

You should see an opening here leading into a cave enclosure, head through here and then keep going deeper into the cave.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Eventually, you'll reach a large room and you need to go to the computer terminal at the back of this area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Interact with the computer with Triangle and then deal with Vika. Once you've done this, you need to convince 'Mongoose' that you're Vika...

Convince Mongoose that you're Vika

To convince Mongoose that you're Vika in Spider-Man 2, there are several pieces of information you need to find and investigate around the cave enclosure you're currently in.

Here are the locations for all of the pieces you need to investigate:

From the computer terminal where you encountered Vika there's a table to your right - press Triangle to read the notebook on this table.

From the point above, there's another table to your right - read the notes here too.

There's a whiteboard next to the main cave entrance you came through earlier - interact with this to view the whiteboard.

Once you've done all of this, go back to the radio by Vika and interact with it again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

After this interaction plays out, go to the board half covered in a camo net and interact with it to find out that the cage code is 0451.

How to find the Keys in Good Men in Spider-Man 2

Now that you've got the code it's time to sneak around the rest of the zoo to find the keys for Dr. Conner's handcuffs.

From where you found the code, head out the same way you entered the cave but leave via the opening to your right. Be careful here and stick to cover, there are more Hunters lurking around.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

When you're behind cover here, look left and use a rock to distract the Hunters again. Then, while they're distracted, head down the large stairs on your right and through the opening in the gate here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

You'll now be in a large grassy area. Again, be cautious here as there are a lot of Hunters prowling around on the other side of walkway on your left. Now, keep going forwards until you come to another set of large steps that lead up to a glass building - don't go up the steps though!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Instead, stop at the base of the stairs and look across the path here towards the next grassy area where the Hunters are gathered. You should also notice some generators here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Without alerting the Hunters, make your way to the generator that is closest to the stairs (it should also be marked for you) and interact with it with Triangle. As soon as you've done this, head back the way you came and stay hidden behind the stairs - most of the Hunters will now be distracted by the generator malfunction.

Walk back on yourself towards the gate you came through earlier, but look to your right and you should see an arch that leads through to the grassy area where the distracted Hunters are.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Make your way through here and move between the covers to get to the other side of the area.

Once you're at the other side of this area, look to your left and you should see a stack of crates that act like steps which lead you up to the central stone path again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Climb up these steps and then seek cover behind the barrel in front of you. While hidden, look to your right and you should see a large Hunter helicopter surrounded by a couple of Hunters.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Again, throw some rocks to distract the Hunters and divert their attention away from you. While they're busy, make your way down the stairs towards the helicopter and then duck into the shelter on your left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Then make sure the Hunters are still distracted and then head to your left, moving past the fountain in the courtyard and up the stairs with lamps at the top of it on the opposite side of this section.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

When you're at the top of the stairs you are very close to finding the keys, so stick with us as you're almost there!

Follow the path to the right here towards the Reptile House and stick to cover while doing so. You will come to an area with a bonfire in it.

Throw a rock here to distract the Hunters and then sneak past the fire to the next set of steps that lead into the next area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Now, you should be in an area that's got a drone in the middle of it and a trio of Hunters around it.

Sneak into the shelter on the left side of this area and look for the computer terminal throwing rocks to distract the Hunters if you need to. When you find the computer, interact with it to activate the drone. This will go haywire and the Hunters will be distracted for a short period of time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

While they're busy with the drone, make your way up the next set of steps to your left and you'll now be outside the Reptile House. There is a Hunter near the entrance of the house but they do walk around, so we managed to sneak in behind them.

How to get the Keys

Once you're inside the Reptile House you need to get to cover as soon as you can, there are several armed Hunters in here and the one in the image below has the keys:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

They stand out from the other Hunters due to the markings on their face and their general appearance. You need to take them out without the other Hunters noticing and, fortunately, someone has rigged up camouflage walls around this small area.

To activate the camo walls, look to your left. You should see yet another computer terminal here. Interact with it to put the walls up (don't worry, the Hunters don't seem to notice them going up).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Distract the guards with a rock and wait for the one holding the keys to come behind the camo wall. Make sure you're out of sight of the other Hunters, then get behind them without them seeing you and use Square to take them out.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Once you do this, you'll automatically grab the keys.

Now that you've got the keys and the code, you need to go and rescue Dr. Conners!

Good luck, and we hope you enjoy the rest of Spider-Man 2!