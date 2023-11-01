Finding all Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2 can take a while, especially if you're swinging through the City without any real clue on where to start looking. The Spider-Bots are scattered across New York and each one is designed to reference a different part of Spider-Man's history across comics and movies.

However, you will need to put some work in on the main story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 before you can find these Spider-Bots, so don't go looking for them right away as they won't exist!

Without further ado, we're here to show you all Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2.

On this page:

How to unlock Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2

To unlock Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2 you need to have completed the 'Science Buddy' main mission which is the twelfth main story mission. Once you complete the mission, the 'Spider-Spy?' side mission will be unlocked and you can begin to scour the city to find these little robots.

This Spider is rocking that pattern. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

All Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

There are 43 Spider-Bots to find in Spider-Man 2 and they are scattered across every district in the city. You will get 100 Tech Parts and some XP for each Spider-Bot you find, so even if the end result isn't what you wanted, you'll still have gained something.

Here are all Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2:

Now, when you get to a Spider-Bot location you need to look out for a pulsing signal like the one in the image below:

These pulses make it much easier to track down the bots! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

This pulse will show you the rough area of the Spider-Bot. Once you get closer to the pulse, it will get smaller and indicate a more precise location for the collectible.

The Spider-Bots across the city will either be crawling on the side of a building or underneath a ledge, or they will be high in the sky. The ones that are high the sky can often be reached by using your Web-Wings on an air vent on a nearby rooftop to boost yourself up to the right height.

Sometimes using a Charged Jump to get up there is enough. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Once you've found all 43 Spider-Bots, go to the location marked on your map by Ganke to find out where all of these robots came from. Once you do, not only will you get to watch a pretty cool moment, you will also get 400 Tech Parts and 1,000 XP.

If you're looking for more help on your web-slinging adventure, check out our Spider-Man 2 walkthrough.