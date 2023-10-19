How to analyse scratch marks in Spider-Man 2

Analysing the scratch marks in Spider-Man 2 when exploring a rooftop safehouse will let Miles know if he's on the path of Felicia (aka Black Cat) or not. However, when it comes to analysing the marks, there are a few corrupt atoms that stand in his way.

As you swing through the story in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Two Spider-Men equals twice the crime-fighting fun, but a sinister plot is soon unveiled. As the crime fighting duo, it's up to you to save some unexpected victims of this plot.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to analyse the scratch marks in Spider-Man 2.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain spoilers for the story of Spider-Man 2!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to analyse the scratch marks in Spider-Man 2

To analyse the scratch marks that Miles finds at the safehouse in Spider-Man 2 while on the trail of Black Cat, you need to figure out how to clear the corrupt atoms from the molecule without destroying any essential atoms.

The analysis is split into three separate parts, and for each of them you need to carefully destroy corrupt atoms:

Part One

For the first part of this puzzle there are eight corruptions that you need to clear. To clear a corrupted atom, hover it with your selector and press 'X' to destroy it.

Here is the corrupt atom you need to delete first:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Then, delete this corrupt atom to stabilise the molecule:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac

Part Two

Now, this molecule has neutral atoms in it and four corrupt atoms. You can delete these atoms without damaging the molecule and they will also destroy some of the surrounding corrupted atoms. Destroying neutral atoms is a safer way of attacking the corrupted ones.

Delete this neutral atom to get started:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Then, delete this one on the lower part of the molecule:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Finally, delete this neutral atom to stabilise the molecule:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Part Three

The final part of this puzzle will test everything you've learned so far with four corrupt molecules to tackle. Remember to rotate the molecule so that you can see each atom clearly. For our solution, we rotated the atom to the right until each segment was clearly visible.

To start with, locate and delete this neutral molecule:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Then, rotate the molecule to the right and delete this neutral atom:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Finally, rotate the molecule to the right again and delete this final neutral atom to clear the last corruption:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

That's it! Once you've cleared all the corrupt molecules, you can continue to track down Felicia. Good luck!