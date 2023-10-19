Spider-Man 2 Suits list, including how to unlock every costume for Peter Parker and Miles Morales

Spider-Man has received many suit iterations throughout his tenured history, so it only makes sense to collect as many as you can to Spider-Man 2.

Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales have their unique sets of suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that can be switched at any time in the main menu. Most of them even come with colour variations!

In this guide, we'll show you how to unlock every suit for both Peter and Miles, including the number of materials needed to craft them as well as their different styles.

On this page:

Peter Parker suit list and how to unlock every costume for Peter in Spider-Man 2 Here are all of the suits available for Peter in Spider-Man 2, along with how to unlock them and what materials are required to do so: Suit Styles How to unlock Advanced Suit 2.0 1 City Tokens Available at the start Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Black Suit N/A Unlocked as part of story - Good Men Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Symbiote Suit N/A Unlocked as part of story Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Anti-Venom Suit N/A Unlocked as part of story - Set Things Right Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Classic Suit 10 Tech Parts Available at the start

20 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Scarlet III Suit 15 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Available at the start

20 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Advanced Suit 10 Tech Parts Available at the start

20 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Kumo Suit 10 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Unlocked at level 5

30 Tech Parts

1 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Hybrid Suit N/A Unlocked at level 6

30 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Amazing Suit N/A Unlocked at level 8

30 Tech Parts

1 City Token Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Amazing 2 Suit N/A Unlocked at level 9

35 Tech Parts

1 City Token Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit 15 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 11

35 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Scarlet Spider Suit 15 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 14

40 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Superior Suit 20 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Unlocked at level 15

40 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Anti-Ock Suit 20 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 17

40 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Archknight Suit 40 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Unlocked at level 20

45 Tech Parts

3 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit N/A Unlocked at level 22

50 Tech Parts

4 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Homemade Suit N/A Unlocked at level 23

50 Tech Parts

4 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Spider-Punk 30 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 26

55 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Secret Wars: Civil War Suit 30 Tech Parts

1 Rare Tech Parts Unlocked at level 28

60 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Iron Spider Armor 35 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 29

60 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Webbed Black Suit N/A Unlocked at level 31

65 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Webbed Suit N/A Unlocked at level 32

65 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Upgraded Classic Suit N/A Unlocked at level 35

75 Tech Parts

5 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games New Blue Suit 50 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Unlocked at level 38

80 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Upgraded Suit N/A Unlocked at level 41

85 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Stealth Suit N/A Unlocked at level 46

95 Tech Parts

6 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Classic Black Suit 65 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Unlocked at level 50

100 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Iron Spider Suit N/A Unlocked at level 54

110 Tech Parts

3 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games New Red and Blue Suit N/A Unlocked at level 58

115 Tech Parts

3 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Black and Gold Suit N/A Unlocked at level 60

115 Tech Parts

3 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Life Story Suit 15 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Complete all EMF missions Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Last Hunt Suit 20 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Complete all Hunter Bases Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Saving Lives Suit 45 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Complete all 'The Flame' missions Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Miles Morales suit list and how to unlock every costume for Miles in Spider-Man 2 Below lies all of the suits for Miles in Spider-Man 2, including how to unlock each costume and which materials you’ll need to collect: Suits Styles How to Unlock Upgraded Suit 50 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Available at the start Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Evolved Suit 30 Tech Parts Unlocked via story progress - Finally Free Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Family Business Suit 10 Tech Parts

1 City Token Available at the start

20 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Classic Suit 10 Tech Parts Available at the start

20 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games TRACK Suit

10 Tech Parts Available at the start

20 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Brooklyn 2099 Suit 10 Tech Parts

1 City Token Unlocked at level 7

30 Tech Parts

1 Hero Tokens

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Sportswear Suit

15 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 10

35 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Life Story Suit 15 Tech Parts

1 City Token Unlocked at level 12

35 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Miles Morales 2099 Suit

15 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 13

35 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Advanced Tech Suit

20 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 16

40 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Shadow Spider Suit 35 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Unlocked at level 18

45 Tech Parts

3 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Miles Morales 2020 Suit 25 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 19

45 Tech Parts

3 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Purple Reign Suit

25 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 21

45 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Bodega Cat Suit

25 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 24

45 Tech Parts

4 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Forever Suit 25 Tech Parts

1 Rare Tech Parts Unlocked as part of story - Don't Be Scared

55 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Homemade Suit 30 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 27

55 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Into the Spider-Verse Suit N/A Unlocked at level 30

60 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit N/A Unlocked at level 33

70 Tech Parts

5 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The End Suit

40 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 34

70 Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games 10th Anniversary Suit 65 Tech Parts

3 City Tokens Unlocked at level 36

75 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Programmable Matter Suit

45 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 37

80 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games STRIKE Suit

55 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 39

80 Tech Parts

6 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Agent of SHIELD Suit 70 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Unlocked at level 40

85 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Great Responsibility Suit

50 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 42

90 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Across the Spider-Verse Suit N/A Unlocked at level 44

95 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Crimson Cowl Suit 60 Tech Parts Unlocked at level 48

100 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Best There Is Suit

45 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Pars Unlocked at level 52

105 Tech Parts

7 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Dark Ages Suit 70 Tech Parts

4 City Tokens Unlocked at level 56

110 Tech Parts

3 Hero Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Absolute Carnage Suit 60 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Unlock at level 60

60 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games King in Black Suit 35 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Complete all Symbiote Nests Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Boricua Suit 25 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Complete all the Brooklyn Visions missions Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Smoke and Mirrors Suit 30 Tech Parts

1 Rare Tech Parts Complete all Mysteriums Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Most Dangerous Game Suit 20 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Complete all Hunter Bases Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games City Sounds Suit 20 Tech Parts

1 City Tokens Complete Cultured Museum missions Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games