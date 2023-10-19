If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spider-Man 2 Suits list, including how to unlock every costume for Peter Parker and Miles Morales

Every suit for Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 listed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
George Yang
Guide by George Yang Contributor
Published on

Spider-Man has received many suit iterations throughout his tenured history, so it only makes sense to collect as many as you can to Spider-Man 2.

Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales have their unique sets of suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that can be switched at any time in the main menu. Most of them even come with colour variations!

In this guide, we'll show you how to unlock every suit for both Peter and Miles, including the number of materials needed to craft them as well as their different styles.

On this page:

Peter Parker suit list and how to unlock every costume for Peter in Spider-Man 2

Here are all of the suits available for Peter in Spider-Man 2, along with how to unlock them and what materials are required to do so:

SuitStylesHow to unlock
Advanced Suit 2.01 City TokensAvailable at the start
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Black SuitN/AUnlocked as part of story - Good Men
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Symbiote SuitN/AUnlocked as part of story
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Anti-Venom SuitN/AUnlocked as part of story - Set Things Right
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Classic Suit10 Tech PartsAvailable at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Scarlet III Suit15 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens		Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Advanced Suit10 Tech PartsAvailable at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Kumo Suit10 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens		Unlocked at level 5
30 Tech Parts
1 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Hybrid SuitN/AUnlocked at level 6
30 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Amazing SuitN/AUnlocked at level 8
30 Tech Parts
1 City Token
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Amazing 2 SuitN/AUnlocked at level 9
35 Tech Parts
1 City Token
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit15 Tech PartsUnlocked at level 11
35 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Scarlet Spider Suit15 Tech PartsUnlocked at level 14
40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Superior Suit20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens		Unlocked at level 15
40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Anti-Ock Suit20 Tech PartsUnlocked at level 17
40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Archknight Suit40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Unlocked at level 20
45 Tech Parts
3 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Into the Spider-Verse Noir SuitN/AUnlocked at level 22
50 Tech Parts
4 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Homemade SuitN/AUnlocked at level 23
50 Tech Parts
4 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Spider-Punk30 Tech PartsUnlocked at level 26
55 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Secret Wars: Civil War Suit30 Tech Parts
1 Rare Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 28
60 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Iron Spider Armor35 Tech PartsUnlocked at level 29
60 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Webbed Black SuitN/AUnlocked at level 31
65 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Webbed SuitN/AUnlocked at level 32
65 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Upgraded Classic SuitN/AUnlocked at level 35
75 Tech Parts
5 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
New Blue Suit50 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 38
80 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Upgraded SuitN/AUnlocked at level 41
85 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Stealth SuitN/AUnlocked at level 46
95 Tech Parts
6 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Classic Black Suit65 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Unlocked at level 50
100 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Iron Spider SuitN/AUnlocked at level 54
110 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
New Red and Blue SuitN/AUnlocked at level 58
115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Black and Gold SuitN/AUnlocked at level 60
115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Life Story Suit15 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens		Complete all EMF missions
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Last Hunt Suit20 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Complete all Hunter Bases
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Saving Lives Suit45 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Complete all 'The Flame' missions
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Miles Morales suit list and how to unlock every costume for Miles in Spider-Man 2

Below lies all of the suits for Miles in Spider-Man 2, including how to unlock each costume and which materials you’ll need to collect:

SuitsStylesHow to Unlock
Upgraded Suit50 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Available at the start
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Evolved Suit30 Tech PartsUnlocked via story progress - Finally Free
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Family Business Suit10 Tech Parts
1 City Token		Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Classic Suit10 Tech PartsAvailable at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
TRACK Suit
10 Tech Parts		Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Brooklyn 2099 Suit10 Tech Parts
1 City Token		Unlocked at level 7
30 Tech Parts
1 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Sportswear Suit
15 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 10
35 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Life Story Suit15 Tech Parts
1 City Token		Unlocked at level 12
35 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Miles Morales 2099 Suit
15 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 13
35 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Advanced Tech Suit
20 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 16
40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Shadow Spider Suit35 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Unlocked at level 18
45 Tech Parts
3 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Miles Morales 2020 Suit25 Tech PartsUnlocked at level 19
45 Tech Parts
3 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Purple Reign Suit
25 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 21
45 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Bodega Cat Suit
25 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 24
45 Tech Parts
4 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Forever Suit25 Tech Parts
1 Rare Tech Parts		Unlocked as part of story - Don't Be Scared
55 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Homemade Suit30 Tech PartsUnlocked at level 27
55 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Into the Spider-Verse SuitN/AUnlocked at level 30
60 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Into the Spider-Verse SB SuitN/AUnlocked at level 33
70 Tech Parts
5 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
The End Suit
40 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 34
70 Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
10th Anniversary Suit65 Tech Parts
3 City Tokens		Unlocked at level 36
75 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Programmable Matter Suit
45 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 37
80 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
STRIKE Suit
55 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 39
80 Tech Parts
6 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Agent of SHIELD Suit70 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 40
85 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Great Responsibility Suit
50 Tech Parts		Unlocked at level 42
90 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Across the Spider-Verse SuitN/AUnlocked at level 44
95 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Crimson Cowl Suit60 Tech PartsUnlocked at level 48
100 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Best There Is Suit
45 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Pars		Unlocked at level 52
105 Tech Parts
7 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Dark Ages Suit70 Tech Parts
4 City Tokens		Unlocked at level 56
110 Tech Parts
3 Hero Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Absolute Carnage Suit60 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Unlock at level 60
60 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
King in Black Suit35 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Complete all Symbiote Nests
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Boricua Suit25 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Complete all the Brooklyn Visions missions
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Smoke and Mirrors Suit30 Tech Parts
1 Rare Tech Parts		Complete all Mysteriums
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Most Dangerous Game Suit20 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Complete all Hunter Bases
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
City Sounds Suit20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens		Complete Cultured Museum missions
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Suits and styles in Spider-Man 2 explained

As you web sling across New York and fight crime, you'll find yourself unlocking a variety of suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2.

The ability to switch suits unlocks shortly after you take down Sandman and complete the game's prologue. You’ll be playing as Peter and one of your objectives is to retrieve a spare suit. This acts as a tutorial on switching suits.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Most costumes have four different colour variations called Styles. The first one is granted automatically when you craft or unlock the actual suit. You will need to craft the other three. Fortunately, it's important to note that when you craft extra Styles for a particular suit, you don't have to craft each variation individually - you'll craft all three at once.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

As for materials to make your suits, there are four kinds: Tech Parts, City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts, and Hero Tokens.

Tech Parts are the most common ones and can often be earned by stopping random crimes that pop up around New York City. Tech Parts are also rewards for completing side content such as FNSM requests, EMF experiments, and Hunter Blinds, as well as finding Spider-Bots.

City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts, and Hero Tokens can only be earned through completing side content. City Tokens are rewarded for completing the game’s side missions that tend to focus on the city itself, such as Marko's Memories, Photo Ops, and Brooklyn Visions Requests.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Rare Tech Parts are earned through completing Prowler Stashes, EMF Experiments, Hunter Blinds, and Unidentified Targets. Hero Tokens can be earned by completing The Flame, Hunter Bases, Mysteriums, Symbiote Nests, and Cultural Museum missions.

Good luck unlocking all of the suits in Spider-Man 2!

About the Author
George Yang

George Yang

Contributor

