Spider-Man 2 Suits list, including how to unlock every costume for Peter Parker and Miles Morales
Every suit for Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 listed.
Spider-Man has received many suit iterations throughout his tenured history, so it only makes sense to collect as many as you can to Spider-Man 2.
Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales have their unique sets of suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that can be switched at any time in the main menu. Most of them even come with colour variations!
In this guide, we'll show you how to unlock every suit for both Peter and Miles, including the number of materials needed to craft them as well as their different styles.
On this page:
Peter Parker suit list and how to unlock every costume for Peter in Spider-Man 2
Here are all of the suits available for Peter in Spider-Man 2, along with how to unlock them and what materials are required to do so:
|Suit
|Styles
|How to unlock
|Advanced Suit 2.0
|1 City Tokens
|Available at the start
|Black Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked as part of story - Good Men
|Symbiote Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked as part of story
|Anti-Venom Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked as part of story - Set Things Right
|Classic Suit
|10 Tech Parts
|Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Scarlet III Suit
|15 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Advanced Suit
|10 Tech Parts
|Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Kumo Suit
|10 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Unlocked at level 5
30 Tech Parts
1 Rare Tech Parts
|Hybrid Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 6
30 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Amazing Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 8
30 Tech Parts
1 City Token
|Amazing 2 Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 9
35 Tech Parts
1 City Token
|Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
|15 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 11
35 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Scarlet Spider Suit
|15 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 14
40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Superior Suit
|20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Unlocked at level 15
40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Anti-Ock Suit
|20 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 17
40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Archknight Suit
|40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Unlocked at level 20
45 Tech Parts
3 City Tokens
|Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 22
50 Tech Parts
4 City Tokens
|Homemade Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 23
50 Tech Parts
4 City Tokens
|Spider-Punk
|30 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 26
55 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Secret Wars: Civil War Suit
|30 Tech Parts
1 Rare Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 28
60 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Iron Spider Armor
|35 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 29
60 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Webbed Black Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 31
65 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Webbed Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 32
65 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Upgraded Classic Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 35
75 Tech Parts
5 City Tokens
|New Blue Suit
|50 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 38
80 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Upgraded Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 41
85 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Stealth Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 46
95 Tech Parts
6 City Tokens
|Classic Black Suit
|65 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Unlocked at level 50
100 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Iron Spider Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 54
110 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
|New Red and Blue Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 58
115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
|Black and Gold Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 60
115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
|Life Story Suit
|15 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Complete all EMF missions
|Last Hunt Suit
|20 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Complete all Hunter Bases
|Saving Lives Suit
|45 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Complete all 'The Flame' missions
Miles Morales suit list and how to unlock every costume for Miles in Spider-Man 2
Below lies all of the suits for Miles in Spider-Man 2, including how to unlock each costume and which materials you’ll need to collect:
|Suits
|Styles
|How to Unlock
|Upgraded Suit
|50 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Available at the start
|Evolved Suit
|30 Tech Parts
|Unlocked via story progress - Finally Free
|Family Business Suit
|10 Tech Parts
1 City Token
|Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Classic Suit
|10 Tech Parts
|Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|TRACK Suit
10 Tech Parts
|Available at the start
20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Brooklyn 2099 Suit
|10 Tech Parts
1 City Token
|Unlocked at level 7
30 Tech Parts
1 Hero Tokens
|Sportswear Suit
15 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 10
35 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Life Story Suit
|15 Tech Parts
1 City Token
|Unlocked at level 12
35 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Miles Morales 2099 Suit
15 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 13
35 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Advanced Tech Suit
20 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 16
40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Shadow Spider Suit
|35 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Unlocked at level 18
45 Tech Parts
3 City Tokens
|Miles Morales 2020 Suit
|25 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 19
45 Tech Parts
3 City Tokens
|Purple Reign Suit
25 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 21
45 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Bodega Cat Suit
25 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 24
45 Tech Parts
4 City Tokens
|Forever Suit
|25 Tech Parts
1 Rare Tech Parts
|Unlocked as part of story - Don't Be Scared
55 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Homemade Suit
|30 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 27
55 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Into the Spider-Verse Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 30
60 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 33
70 Tech Parts
5 City Tokens
|The End Suit
40 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 34
70 Tech Parts
|10th Anniversary Suit
|65 Tech Parts
3 City Tokens
|Unlocked at level 36
75 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Programmable Matter Suit
45 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 37
80 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|STRIKE Suit
55 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 39
80 Tech Parts
6 City Tokens
|Agent of SHIELD Suit
|70 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 40
85 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Great Responsibility Suit
50 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 42
90 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Across the Spider-Verse Suit
|N/A
|Unlocked at level 44
95 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Crimson Cowl Suit
|60 Tech Parts
|Unlocked at level 48
100 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Best There Is Suit
45 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Pars
|Unlocked at level 52
105 Tech Parts
7 City Tokens
|Dark Ages Suit
|70 Tech Parts
4 City Tokens
|Unlocked at level 56
110 Tech Parts
3 Hero Tokens
|Absolute Carnage Suit
|60 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Unlock at level 60
60 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|King in Black Suit
|35 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Complete all Symbiote Nests
|Boricua Suit
|25 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Complete all the Brooklyn Visions missions
|Smoke and Mirrors Suit
|30 Tech Parts
1 Rare Tech Parts
|Complete all Mysteriums
|Most Dangerous Game Suit
|20 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Complete all Hunter Bases
|City Sounds Suit
|20 Tech Parts
1 City Tokens
|Complete Cultured Museum missions
Suits and styles in Spider-Man 2 explained
As you web sling across New York and fight crime, you'll find yourself unlocking a variety of suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2.
The ability to switch suits unlocks shortly after you take down Sandman and complete the game's prologue. You’ll be playing as Peter and one of your objectives is to retrieve a spare suit. This acts as a tutorial on switching suits.
Most costumes have four different colour variations called Styles. The first one is granted automatically when you craft or unlock the actual suit. You will need to craft the other three. Fortunately, it's important to note that when you craft extra Styles for a particular suit, you don't have to craft each variation individually - you'll craft all three at once.
As for materials to make your suits, there are four kinds: Tech Parts, City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts, and Hero Tokens.
Tech Parts are the most common ones and can often be earned by stopping random crimes that pop up around New York City. Tech Parts are also rewards for completing side content such as FNSM requests, EMF experiments, and Hunter Blinds, as well as finding Spider-Bots.
City Tokens, Rare Tech Parts, and Hero Tokens can only be earned through completing side content. City Tokens are rewarded for completing the game’s side missions that tend to focus on the city itself, such as Marko's Memories, Photo Ops, and Brooklyn Visions Requests.
Rare Tech Parts are earned through completing Prowler Stashes, EMF Experiments, Hunter Blinds, and Unidentified Targets. Hero Tokens can be earned by completing The Flame, Hunter Bases, Mysteriums, Symbiote Nests, and Cultural Museum missions.
Good luck unlocking all of the suits in Spider-Man 2!