Want to know how to make weapons in Manor Lords? If you want to keep your Manor Lords settlement alive and kicking for a long while, you need to know how to make weapons for your armies. This is because, whether you like it or not (unless you turn it off before you start the game), combat is coming for you thanks to bandits, raiders, and the armies of other rival lords.

If you find yourself under attack, you'll need weapons such as spears, sidearms and warbows to ward off invaders, and you'll probably want to invest in some armor such as helmets and shields to help keep your armies alive. Otherwise you'll quickly find yourself on the receiving end of some very pointy sticks. Making these weapons, however, isn't as simple as it sounds, so read on below for our step-by-step walkthrough on how to make weapons in Manor Lords.

How to make weapons in Manor Lords

The first step to getting weapons is to level up your Burgage Plots to Level 2. At Level 2, you'll gain access to the extra Backyard Extensions you'll need for producing all sorts of different weapons.

To get your Burgage Plots to Level 2, you'll need to make sure the following buildings are placed near the Burgage Plots you're looking to upgrade:

A Well

A Wooden Church

A Marketplace with 1x Fuel Stall, 2x Food Stalls, 1x Clothing Stall

To satisfy your Marketplace's Fuel Stall requirement, you'll need to build either a Woodcutter's Lodge or Charcoal Kiln.

For the Food Stalls, you'll need buildings that produce Berries, Meat, Bread, Eggs, Vegetables, Apples or Honey. The easiest way to fulfil this requirement early on in the game is to build the Forager's Hut for Berries and Hunting Camp for Meat. You can also convert Level 1 Burgage Plot Backyard Extensions into Vegetable Patches or Chicken Coops to acquire Eggs and Vegetables, but these cost Regional Wealth to convert and are more expensive to obtain by comparison.

As for the Clothing Stall, the easiest way to get this early on is by getting Hides from the Hunting Camp and turning them into Leather by building a Tannery. You can also read our dedicated guide on how to make clothes in Manor Lords if you're looking to diversify your offering.

Choose the right Backyard Extension

To start building weapons workshops, you'll need to choose the right Backyard Extension in your Level 2 Burgage Plots. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

Once you've upgraded your Burgage Plots to Level 2, you'll gain additional options for your Backyard Extensions. Here are the extensions you'll need for weapons and armor, as well as the resources required to craft each of them (which mostly boil down to Regional Wealth and Planks):

Blacksmith's Workshop - Spears and Sidearms (5 Regional Wealth, 5x Planks)

- Spears and Sidearms (5 Regional Wealth, 5x Planks) Fletcher's Workshop - Warbows (4x Planks)

- Warbows (4x Planks) Joiner's Workshop - Shields (4x Planks)

- Shields (4x Planks) Tailor's Workshop - Gambesons (5 Regional Wealth, 5x Planks)

- Gambesons (5 Regional Wealth, 5x Planks) Armorer's Workshop - Helmets (10 Regional Wealth, 4x Planks)

Remember: to unlock the Armorer's Workshop, you'll need to spend a Development Point on the Basic Armormaking skill before you can start making Helmets. Likewise, if you spend another Development Point on Advanced Armormaking, you'll be able to make Mail Armour, while Master Armormaking will let your Armorer's Workshop make Plate Armor.

To get the most out of your Armorer's Workshop, you'll need to invest Development Points in the three Armormaking skills. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

It's also worth keeping in mind that building any of these Workshop Extensions will automatically convert the inhabitants of that Burgage Plot into Artisans, which means they'll be locked out from performing other jobs in your settlement.

Of course, there is one other option to get weapons: learn how to trade in Manor Lords. Trading lets you import weapons that you can't produce enough of yourself, so it's a quick stop-gap to defending yourself from invaders while your settlement is still growing.

That wraps up our guide on how to make weapons in Manor Lords. For more help getting started with Manor Lords, read our beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as how to get food and farm, and the best development points to unlock early to help bolster your settlement even further.