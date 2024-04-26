Once you know how to get planks in Manor Lords, you're well on your way to building your village and turning it into a town. This is because planks are required for pretty much any upgrade in Manor Lords, including leveling up your Burgage Plots, and increasing your settlement level.

While planks aren't particularly difficult to get your hands on in Manor Lords, it isn't quite as simple as just chopping down trees, so read on for more details on how to get planks in Manor Lords as soon as possible.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get planks in Manor Lords

Planks are a vital resource in Manor Lords that you'll need for constructing key buildings such as the Small Wooden Church and the eponymous Manor, so here are the basic steps involved in getting Planks in Manor Lords:

Build a Logging Camp

Build a Sawpit

To get planks in Manor Lords, you must first build a Logging Camp to start acquiring Timber. You'll also need to assign a family to work at the Logging Camp to begin production.

The next step is to build a Sawpit, and assign another family to work there. This will start turning your Timber into Planks.

A staffed Sawpit is vital for producing Planks. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

With a healthy supply of Planks under your belt, you'll be able to start building more advanced buildings to develop your settlement. Just remember that you'll also likely need a good supply of stone to go with it, which comes from building a Stonecutter Camp.

That's everything there is to know about Planks in Manor Lords - short and sweet. Plenty of buildings and upgrades require them, so having your Sawpit permanently staffed is a smart idea. If you are ever running low, you should read our guide on how to trade in Manor Lords, as you can bring in extra planks and other resources that way in a pinch.

For more help getting started in Manor Lords, find out what to do first in our beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as the best development points to unlock early to help bolster your settlement even further.