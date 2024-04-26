Knowing how to raise your settlement level in Manor Lords is essential for growing your small village into a huge, sprawling city. It's also how you unlock more development points for it as well, which can add new buildings, tools, and mechanics to your settlement.

Leveling up your settlement also ties into your influence level in Manor Lords, which is required for diplomacy, settling and acquiring new regions, and for conquering bandit camps, making it a vital component of any successful Manor Lords game. Read on below for everything you need to know about how to increase your settlement level and go from a small village to a large town.

How to increase your settlement level in Manor Lords

Increasing your settlement level in Manor Lords is inextricably linked with levelling up your Burgage Plots. Burgage Plots are the houses you'll need to build for your citizens, and you can find out more about how to upgrade them in our dedicated guide on how to level up your Burgage Plots.

Your reward for leveling up your Burgage Plots, and by extension your settlement level, is a new Development Point, which you can spend on increasing the capabilities of your town even further, such as acquiring new buildings or unlocking new skills to boost your resource production.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

Settlement levels explained

To start progressing through the Settlement Level ranks, you'll need to start building lots and lots of Burgage Plots, and upgrading them as you go. To find out how many Burgage Plots you need of each level type to move up to the next settlement rank, see our table below:

Settlement Level Lv.1 Burgage Plots Lv.2 Burgage Plots Lv.3 Burgage Plots Level 1: Settler's Camp (default starting settlement) - - - Level 2: Small Village x5 - - Level 3: Medium Village x5 x2 - Level 4: Large Village x10 x5 - Level 5: Small Town x10 x7 x3 Level 6: Medium Town x10 x10 x10 Level 7: Large Town x30 x20 x15

Remember, in order to level up your Burgage Plots, you'll need to meet each Burgage Plot's individual requirements as well, which mostly boils down to making sure they're situated near a Marketplace, and that they each have a variety of food, clothes and fuel stands on offer, along with a Church and a Tavern that has a steady supply of Ale.

That's eveything you need to know about increasing your settlement level in Manor Lords. For more help getting started in Manor Lords, find out what to do first in our beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as the best development points to unlock early, and our best advice on how to trade goods and animals to bolster your town further.