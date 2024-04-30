Want to know how to make clothes in Manor Lords? Once you’ve established a small settlement in Manor Lords, you’ll want to start upgrading your Burgage Plots - and gaining access to clothing via Clothing Stalls in your Marketplace is an essential part of this. You’ll need different types of clothes to satisfy your civilians, as this will allow you to transform your flimsy starting huts into sturdy town houses and increase your settlement level.

There are several different types of clothing in Manor Lords, ranging from basic materials such as Leather, Linen and Yarn, to more sophisticated items such as Shoes, Cloaks and Clothes. A variety of buildings are required to produce them, too, so to help untangle these processes, read on for our walkthrough of how to make clothing in Manor Lords.



All clothing types in Manor Lords

The clothing category is one of the requirements that must be fulfilled if you want to upgrade your Burgage Plots in Manor Lords. Residents will also need continued access to clothing at Clothing Stalls in your Marketplace if you want to avoid potential losses in approval.

To satisfy residents in a Burgage Level 1 Plot and upgrade to Level 2, you will need one of the following items to be available in your Marketplace Clothing Stalls:

Leather

Linen

Yarn

To upgrade from a Level 2 to Level 3 Plot, you will also need to supply one of the following items:

Shoes

Clothes

Cloaks

You can make these items yourself using workers and buildings, but if you need a quick-fix, it’s also possible to import clothing via the Trading Post. This can be a little pricey, however, with refined commodities requiring hefty up-front payments to establish trade routes.



How to make Leather, Linen and Yarn in Manor Lords

Residents in Level 1 Burgage Plots will be satisfied by basic clothing materials, and thankfully, it’s easy to access some of these at an early point in the game. You will only need one basic clothing material to upgrade to a Level 2 Plot.

How to make Leather:

The easiest of these basic clothing materials to create is Leather, which is made from Hide.

You can source Hides from the Hunting Camp, or by adding a Goat Shed as an extension to a Level 1 Burgage Plot. This extension costs 25 Regional Wealth, which may seem a little pricey in the early game, but will passively earn you a steady stream of Hides over time. To convert Hides into Leather, you must then place and staff the Tannery building.

How to make Linen:

Linen is made from Flax - a type of crop that can be planted and farmed using the Farmhouse. Once you have harvested some Flax, it can be refined into Linen at the Weaver Workshop building.

How to make Yarn:

To create Yarn, you will first need to get some sheep: these can be imported via the Livestock Trading Post. You will also need a pasture to store the sheep, along with a Sheep Farm, which employs herders to tend the flock. The herders will automatically gather Wool from the sheep, which can then be processed into Yarn at the Weaver Workshop.



Once you’ve successfully produced a basic clothing material, ensure that you’ve allocated space to a Marketplace in your town that's located near the Burgage Plots you're hoping to upgrade. This is where goods are sold to civilians, and without a Marketplace, they will not be able to access these essential resources.

How to make Shoes, Clothes and Cloaks in Manor Lords

To upgrade your Burgage Plots from Level 2 to Level 3, you will need more refined forms of clothing. Shoes, Clothes and Cloaks all meet these requirements, and can be made from the following materials:

How to make Shoes:

Shoes are made at the Cobbler’s Shop, which is another upgrade available for Level 2 Burgage Plots. This also costs five Regional Wealth and five Planks to create.

To make shoes, you'll need a steady supply of Leather being delivered to the Cobbler's Shop.

How to make Clothes and Cloaks:

Clothes and Cloaks are made at the Tailor’s Shop, which is an upgrade available for Level 2 Burgage Plots. To create a Tailor’s Shop, you will need to spend five Regional Wealth and five Planks.

Clothes require Linen, while Cloaks need Yarn. Both items also need Dyes, which are made from Berries in the Dyer’s Workshop, so make sure you place one of these as well in order to complete your Clothes and Cloaks production line.

To make clothes and cloaks, you will need to build a Dyer's Workshop.

Once you have a steady clothing production line established, you should be able to satisfy the needs of your growing population and upgrade your Burgages into impressive stone homes. If you’re really successful, you might even end up producing a surplus of clothes - and you can cash in by selling these off through the Trading Post. For tips on how to do this, you can check out our page on how to trade in Manor Lords, which will get you earning extra Regional Wealth in no time.

That wraps up our guide to making clothes in Manor Lords. For more help getting started in Manor Lords, find out what to do first in our beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as how to get food and farm, and the best development points to unlock early to help bolster your settlement even further.