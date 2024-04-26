Wondering how to get sheep in Manor Lords? Sheep, as you may expect, are required for a steady supply of Wool in Manor Lords, which can then be used to make yarn and clothes, the latter of which is one of the many vital resources you need for stocking your marketplace and leveling up your Burgage Plots.

However, there are a few hoops you'll need to jump through first, as looking after a flock of sheep - and lambs, if you desire - isn't something you can do from the very get go. Here are all the details on how to get sheep in Manor Lords, including how to manage a Livestock Trading Post and how to get wool.

How to get sheep in Manor Lords

Here are the basic steps involved in obtaining sheep in Manor Lords:

Build a Livestock Trading Post

Set your desired surplus

Build a Sheep Farm

When you begin a game of Manor Lords, the only animal you have at your disposal is an oxen. To add more animals to your town - including those all important sheep - you must first build a Livestock Trading Post.

As explained in our guide on how to trade, you can import (and export) sheep and lambs this way, alongside oxen, mules, and horses.

To begin importing sheep, select the Trade tab in the Livestock Trading Post's menu options. Set your 'Desired Surplus' to the number of sheep you want to have in stock at all times, and your trading post will begin acquiring that number of sheep for the price listed in the menu.

The import price of a sheep is 30 Regional Wealth, so you'll need to make sure you have enough Regional Wealth available in order to make that first trade.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

Assuming you're wealthy enough to make the required trade, your next task should be to build a Sheep Farm and ensure it is staffed by at least one family. Up to five sheep or lambs can be stored here, so you'll need to build more Sheep Farms if you plan on obtaining more of them.

Over time, your sheep farm's staff will shear your sheep and you'll slowly stock up on Wool. If you have invested a development point into the Sheepbreeding perk, any sheep you own will slowly multiply too, so you shouldn't need to keep importing and spending regional wealth to obtain more sheep once this is unlocked.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

How to turn Sheep's Wool into Clothes and Cloaks

One of the main reasons for getting sheep in the first place is so you can make clothes. Clothes are an important resource for levelling up your Burgage Plots, but you can also sell them to make a profit and increase your town's overall wealth. First, though, you'll need to turn your sheep's Wool into the right resources.

To process Wool into Yarn, you'll need to build a Weaver Workshop. Again, assign a family to work there and Wool will slowly get turned into Yarn over time. As long as you have a Marketplace set up, one member of the family will automatically make a Clothes Stall on the market and sell clothes, fulfilling one of the requirements to level up your Burgage Plots.

To get even more out of your sheep's wool, however, you can also start to make Cloaks. For this, you'll need to have a Tailor's Workshop assigned to one of your Burgage Plot's Backyard Extensions and build a Dyer's Workshop that has a steady supply of berries coming in.

By having Cloaks to sell at the market, this will also help you unlock Level 3 Burgage Plots. Of course, once you have a steady supply of all the above, you can export your surplus products via the regular Trading Post building and bring in even more regional wealth.

That's everything you need to know about getting sheep in Manor Lords! For more help getting started, find out what to do first in our Manor Lords beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as the best development points to unlock early to help bolster your settlement even further.