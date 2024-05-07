Manor Lord mods add Shrek and Witcher's Geralt, no sign of Thomas the Tank Engine yet

Medieval city-building strategy Manor Lords released in early access last month, and already its community has modded in DreamWorks Animation's great green ogre as a playable character. After all, what really is a new PC release without the swift implementation of a Shrek mod?

The mod in question comes from NorskPL, who states: "Shrek is lord, Shrek is life."

As you can see in the image above, this mod replaces the playable character in Manor Lords' third-person mode with that of the ogre.

An additional post shared by One Proud Barvarian on X shows the mod in action, with Shrek himself jogging through a Manor Lords settlement as villagers scream and flee around him.

And, it has to be said, the ogre fits in really rather well into the world. As for why Shrek is jogging, I can only assume he is late for work after getting swamped with chores at home. Poor chap, he does seem ogre-whelmed.

NorskPL hasn't stopped there. As well as this Shrek character mod, the creator has also popped The Witcher's Geralt into Manor Lords. Again, the white-haired monster hunter really suits the setting.

Meanwhile, if you want to continue getting your Fallout-fix following Amazon's TV show debut, you can always add a Pip Boy Coat of Arms to your Manor Lords playthrough.

I now wonder if someone will add Lucy and The Ghoul to Manor Lords down the line? Although, I am not sure they will fit quite so seamlessly into the game.

"There's a confidence to Manor Lords that belies its one-person development, and what's there can be spellbinding," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Manor Lords early access review. However, despite this he feels there is room for improvement, stating "it's a pastoral idyll that still needs significant development".

For more, be sure to check out why you should play Manor Lords as a cosy game in Zoe's video above.