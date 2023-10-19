Where to find the science trophy in Spider-Man 2

Finding the science trophy as Miles in Spider-Man 2 is both a sweet reminder of his past and how you unlock one of the game's own trophies.

In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Miles and Phin were great friends and had always supported each other. When they were younger, they won the Spacebound Young Researchers Award together with it appearing as a collectible in Miles Morales. Now, after the events of that game, the award is the only thing Miles has left to remember Phin by.

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Miles placed the science trophy somewhere special within New York City and, once found, you'll unlock the Just Let Go trophy required for the Platinum trophy Here's the science trophy location in Spider-Man 2.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings