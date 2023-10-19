Where to find the science trophy in Spider-Man 2
Miles and Phin’s science trophy location explained.
Finding the science trophy as Miles in Spider-Man 2 is both a sweet reminder of his past and how you unlock one of the game's own trophies.
In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Miles and Phin were great friends and had always supported each other. When they were younger, they won the Spacebound Young Researchers Award together with it appearing as a collectible in Miles Morales. Now, after the events of that game, the award is the only thing Miles has left to remember Phin by.
In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Miles placed the science trophy somewhere special within New York City and, once found, you'll unlock the Just Let Go trophy required for the Platinum trophy Here's the science trophy location in Spider-Man 2.
Science Trophy location in Spider-Man 2
For starters, it's Miles who needs to find the science trophy, so don't forget to switch to him if you're controlling Peter in Spider-Man 2.
The award sits on top of the Trinity Church in Manhattan's Financial District. Be sure to check the images below to see where it is exactly on the map and also what the church looks like.
When facing the church, you should see the conical pointed structure called a spire sticking out on the roof of the church. Go ahead and climb it. Partway up, you should see some protruding windows and one of them has the award sitting on top of it.
It's very small and hard to see, but when Miles gets close to it, the triangle button prompt should appear and he can grab it. This unlocks a scene where Miles reminisces about Phin and how he's trying to make New York a better place, even with her gone. When the scene starts playing, the game should unlock the 'Just Let Go' trophy needed for the Platinum.
Good luck finding the science trophy in Spider-Man 2!