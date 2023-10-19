If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to solve the Antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2

How to remove the corrupt atoms from Dr. Connors' serum.

spider-man 2 peter and harry outside emf particle accelerator
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.
Marie Pritchard
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

The Antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2 is what stands between Peter and getting a cure for Dr. Connors' who is, shall we say, not feeling entirely himself at this point. There are seven corrupt atoms in the molecule structure for the antidote and its your job to remove them safely.

As you swing through the story in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Two Spider-Men equals twice the crime-fighting fun, but a sinister plot is soon unveiled. As the crime fighting duo, it's up to you to save some unexpected victims of this plot.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain spoilers for the story of Spider-Man 2!

How to solve the Antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2

To get Dr. Connors' antidote in Spider-Man 2, you need to remove the corrupted atoms from the molecule without destroying the essential atoms.

Similar to the earlier Hybrid Calibration puzzle, this atom is filled with neutral atoms which are the ideal targets for removing some of the corrupted ones as destroying them has no effect on the overall molecule. That being said, remember to avoid destroying any of the essential ones - destroy even one of them and you'll start again.

Also, remember to rotate the molecule so that you can clearly see the structure of the different parts of the molecule and that you get a clear view of which atoms you're targeting.

Here's how we found the solution to the antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2:

Part One

spider-man 2 part one lizard antidote puzzle, a neutral atom is circled between two corrupted atoms in a molecule.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

This will take your total atoms left to destroy down to five.

Part Two

spider-man 2 part two lizard antidote puzzle, a corrupt atom on the end of a chain is circled.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

This will take your total corrupted atoms left down to four.

Part Three

spider-man 2 part three lizard antidote puzzle, a neutral atom at the top of a molecule chain is circled.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Your total corrupted atoms left to destroy will now be only one!

Part Four

spider-man 2 final part lizard antidote puzzle, the last corrupt atom in the molecule has been circled.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Congratulations! You've stabilised the molecule, now all that's left to do is deliver it to Dr. Connors...

