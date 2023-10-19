The Antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2 is what stands between Peter and getting a cure for Dr. Connors' who is, shall we say, not feeling entirely himself at this point. There are seven corrupt atoms in the molecule structure for the antidote and its your job to remove them safely.

As you swing through the story in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Two Spider-Men equals twice the crime-fighting fun, but a sinister plot is soon unveiled. As the crime fighting duo, it's up to you to save some unexpected victims of this plot.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain spoilers for the story of Spider-Man 2!

How to solve the Antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2

To get Dr. Connors' antidote in Spider-Man 2, you need to remove the corrupted atoms from the molecule without destroying the essential atoms.

Similar to the earlier Hybrid Calibration puzzle, this atom is filled with neutral atoms which are the ideal targets for removing some of the corrupted ones as destroying them has no effect on the overall molecule. That being said, remember to avoid destroying any of the essential ones - destroy even one of them and you'll start again.

Also, remember to rotate the molecule so that you can clearly see the structure of the different parts of the molecule and that you get a clear view of which atoms you're targeting.

Here's how we found the solution to the antidote puzzle in Spider-Man 2:

Part One

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

This will take your total atoms left to destroy down to five.

Part Two

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

This will take your total corrupted atoms left down to four.

Part Three

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Your total corrupted atoms left to destroy will now be only one!

Part Four

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Congratulations! You've stabilised the molecule, now all that's left to do is deliver it to Dr. Connors...