Spider-Man 2 Hybrid Calibration solution

The Hybrid Calibration Puzzle in Spider-Man 2 is something Peter comes across on his tour of the Emily-May Foundation. Peter is introduced to Dr. Foster and his work on creating hybrid crops that are capable of surviving extreme environments.

As you swing through the story in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Two Spider-Men equals twice the crime-fighting fun, but a sinister plot is soon unveiled. As the crime fighting duo, it's up to you to save some unexpected victims of this plot.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Hybrid Calibration Puzzle in Spider-Man 2.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain spoilers for the main story of Spider-Man 2. You have been warned!

How to solve the Hybrid Calibration puzzle at EMF in Spider-Man 2

To solve the Hybrid Calibration puzzle at the Emily-May Foundation in Spider-Man 2, you need to create a sequence for a hybrid plant that meets the required attributes. There are five slots in the sequence that you need to fill in and there are six sections you can choose from to do this.

When you first meet Dr. Foster at EMF, he will take you through two practice sequences before you get to this one. For the sequence we're going to help you with, you need to make sure it contains the following sections:

x1 Leaf

x1 Sun

x1 Water

Now, this may sound easy at first but you need to make sure the sections seamlessly connect together and this is where things can get confusing.

Look at the sides of each hexagon segment at the bottom of your screen - you should see that each side has a different pattern/symbol on it. You can only connect two sections together by aligning matching segments, otherwise the sequence will fail.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

For example: Two green lines need to connect to another two green lines to attach properly.

Now, there are probably a couple of ways to create this hybrid sequence, but this was our solution to the Hybrid Calibration puzzle at EMF:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy the web-slinging action of Spider-Man 2.