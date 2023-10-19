If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spider-Man 2 Hybrid Calibration solution

How to solve the Hybrid Calibration Puzzle at EMF.

Spider-man 2 Emily-May Foundation building [Embargoed]
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

The Hybrid Calibration Puzzle in Spider-Man 2 is something Peter comes across on his tour of the Emily-May Foundation. Peter is introduced to Dr. Foster and his work on creating hybrid crops that are capable of surviving extreme environments.

As you swing through the story in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Two Spider-Men equals twice the crime-fighting fun, but a sinister plot is soon unveiled. As the crime fighting duo, it's up to you to save some unexpected victims of this plot.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Hybrid Calibration Puzzle in Spider-Man 2.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain spoilers for the main story of Spider-Man 2. You have been warned!

How to solve the Hybrid Calibration puzzle at EMF in Spider-Man 2

To solve the Hybrid Calibration puzzle at the Emily-May Foundation in Spider-Man 2, you need to create a sequence for a hybrid plant that meets the required attributes. There are five slots in the sequence that you need to fill in and there are six sections you can choose from to do this.

When you first meet Dr. Foster at EMF, he will take you through two practice sequences before you get to this one. For the sequence we're going to help you with, you need to make sure it contains the following sections:

  • x1 Leaf
  • x1 Sun
  • x1 Water

Now, this may sound easy at first but you need to make sure the sections seamlessly connect together and this is where things can get confusing.

Look at the sides of each hexagon segment at the bottom of your screen - you should see that each side has a different pattern/symbol on it. You can only connect two sections together by aligning matching segments, otherwise the sequence will fail.

spider-man 2 hybrid calibration puzzle hexagon segments [Embargoed]
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

For example: Two green lines need to connect to another two green lines to attach properly.

Now, there are probably a couple of ways to create this hybrid sequence, but this was our solution to the Hybrid Calibration puzzle at EMF:

spider-man 2 hybrid calibration puzzle solution [Embargoed]
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy the web-slinging action of Spider-Man 2.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments