Uncharted's Tati Gabrielle set to play Jade in Mortal Kombat 2 film

A chilling addition.

Jade in Mortal Kombat 11
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Actress Tati Gabrielle is set to play the iconic Jade in New Line's forthcoming film Mortal Kombat 2.

Gabrielle is known for playing Jo Braddock in Sony's Uncharted film, opposite Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. She's also had starring roles in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and You.

Now, she'll play Jade - an assassin who is friend and bodyguard to Princess Kitana - reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch on YouTube
Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Announcement Trailer

Tati Gabrielle.
Credit: Netflix

The new film will be a sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, again directed by Simon McQuoid.

Fittingly, Jade was first introduced to the series in Mortal Kombat 2 (1993) as a secret boss character.

Karl Urban (Dredd, The Boys) is reportedly in-line to play Johnny Cage, even if he may not quite be clean-cut enough to fulfil expectations.

The likes of Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson from the first film are set to return. Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight, The Umbrella Academy) has written the screenplay.

If you're more interested in the games themselves, Mortal Kombat 1 was revealed last week and NetherRealm's Ed Boon discussed the name afterwards.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
