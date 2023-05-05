Karl Urban reportedly in-line to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2

Dredd and The Boys star Karl Urban is reportedly in-line to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2.

According to IGN, the Hollywood movie star is in final negotiations to play the video game movie star in the sequel to 2021's popular Mortal Kombat film.

For me, Urban is an odd pick for Johnny Cage. In the Mortal Kombat games Cage is a clean cut, quick-witted action movie star whose vanity is matched only by his star-studded smile. When I think of Karl Urban, I think of all his gruff, beardy roles, such as Judge Dredd in the wonderful Dredd movie, the superhero hating Billy Butcher, and the hairy rider of Rohan, Éomer in The Lord of the Rings. For Cage, I'm thinking Ryan Gosling's Ken or Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, without the suit.

Watch on YouTube The opening seven minutes of Mortal Kombat.

Meanwhile, Simon McQuoid, who directed the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie, returns for the sequel. Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight, The Umbrella Academy) wrote the screenplay.

I didn't think much of the Mortal Kombat movie, although it was an early pandemic hit for Warner Bros. and HBO Max. The absence of Johnny Cage in that film was always an odd choice. Back in 2021, producer Todd Garner told Eurogamer Johnny Cage "needs his own movie".

"He's such a wildly fun, egotistical, crazy character - [who] steps a little bit on the toes of Kano in that regard," Garner said.

"And so we knew that he was so important that we couldn't ham-fist him into this movie. We needed to let him come and really be the character we know he can be. And plus, hopefully, we'll get a sequel!"

Well, you got it!