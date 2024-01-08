HBO's The Last of Us wins eight Emmys, including outstanding guest actor for Nick Offerman's Bill

HBO's The Last of Us TV adaptation has won eight Emmy awards.

The series, which is based on Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic and fungus-filled game, scooped up awards for picture editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects.

In addition, Storm Reid won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series and Nick Offerman won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The actors played Ellie's friend Riley and survivor Bill respectively.

Writing on Instagram, Reid said she was "at a loss for words and utterly astounded" following her Emmy win.

"Thank y'all for the love. Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey and poured into me. Thank you for allowing me to be y'all's Riley. I'm forever indebted and honoured."

Offerman also shared his thanks and appreciation on social media following the event.

"Friends, I was fortunate enough to receive a very nice winged Emmy accolade figurine last night for my work as Bill in [The Last of Us] written by the indomitable [Craig Mazin, series co-creator]," he wrote.

"It's hard to fully swallow because the role was in an inseparable partnership with the magnificent [Murray Bartlet] so I wish they had 2 trophies to give. Without Frank, Bill ain't shit."

The actor also shared his full speech, in which he called the script for his episode the best he'd ever been handed.

Filming for the second season of The Last of Us is currently expected to kick off next month in Canada. Clips of Ellie actor Bella Rasmey started circulating the internet over the weekend, showing the performer preparing for the next season in the gym.

The Last of Us season two is due to air in 2025, HBO confirmed towards the end of last year. It will not cover the entirety of the second game, but it will have "a lot more infected" than in the first season.

Meanwhile, on the game side of things, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release on 19th January for PlayStation 5. This souped-up version of the game will arrive with new roguelike survival mode No Return. Naughty Dog recently revealed the characters we will be able to play as in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's No Return mode, with the line-up including Joel, Lev, Manny and more.

Our Aoife has actually been hands-on with this mode already, and she was left impressed. You can hear more of her impressions on No Return in the video above.