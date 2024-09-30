The Last of Us TV trailer remade with gameplay footage gets Neil Druckmann seal of approval

A fan has recreated HBO's trailer for the second season of its The Last of Us adaptation using video game footage from from Part 2.

Last week, as part of The Last of Us Day, HBO and Naughty Dog gave us our best look yet at season two, with many scenes lifted directly from Part 2. Now, we have closed the circle, and one fan has remade the TV trailer with game clips.

This HBO-inspired trailer was shared on YouTube by Rage Tributes, and caught the attention of Naughty Dog's own Neil Druckmann. Linking to the trailer with a social media post over the weekend, Druckmann shared his appreciation with a simple but clearly impressed: "Wow!"

Rage Tributes' video, which was edited by Tommy Leeder, clearly switches a few characters about. For example, it is Ellie chatting at the start of the fan-made trailer, with Catherine O'Hara's therapist being an all-new character for the TV series.

But even with a few changes, this trailer further goes to show how faithful HBO is staying to its source material.

You can check out Rage Tributes' The Last of Us video below.

The second season of The Last of Us is due to air in 2025. While promoting Alien: Romulus recently, Isabela Merced - who plays Dina in the upcoming series - revealed Kaitlyn Dever required extra security while filming scenes as Abby, for her own protection.