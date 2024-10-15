Sony announces PlayStation The Concert arena tour in UK next April

Sony has announced PlayStation The Concert, an arena tour of video game music coming to the UK next year.

The world tour promises "state of the art production" that merges music and visuals, with music from the likes of God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon.

PlayStation The Concert will tour the UK in April 2025, stopping at Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, and London.

It begins, though, with a world premiere on 15th April in Dublin, Ireland, before heading across the world to over 200 cities in Europe, the UK, the United States, and more.

"This is more than just a show," promises Sony, "it's the ultimate video game concert experience, embodying PlayStation's innovative spirit and pushing the limits of what's possible."

Tickets will go on-sale from Friday 18th October (this week) at 3pm BST from the tour website.

The full list of UK tour dates is below:

21st April 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

22nd April 2025 - Manchester Co-op Live

23rd April 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena

24th April 2025 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

25th April 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th April 2025 - London OVO Arena Wembley

Celebrating the incredible music from God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, The Last of Us and more.



Celebrating the incredible music from God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, The Last of Us and more.

Tickets available tomorrow from 3pm BST with the early access code PLAYCONCERT24. — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) October 15, 2024

Video game concerts have proven incredibly popular. Earlier this year, I attended the Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure at London's Royal Albert Hall, which proved to be the perfect recap ahead of DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

Bertie, meanwhile, attended a Baldur's Gate 3 orchestral performance as part of the Game Music Festival in May.