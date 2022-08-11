If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

HBO's The Last of Us casts brothers Henry and Sam

Outbreak-ing news.
The actors playing brothers Henry and Sam in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us have been announced.

IGN has revealed that Henry will be played by Lamar Johnson, while his younger brother Sam will be played by Keivonn Woodard. Johnson's previous credits include Canadian police drama Rookie Blue and Your Honor with Bryan Cranston. Woodard has no previous acting credits.

Along with this news, some upcoming plot elements were also revealed. If you are keen to avoid spoilers, please stop reading here.

A closer look at the new features coming to The Last of Us Part 1 for PlayStation 5.

Unlike in the games, leads Joel and Ellie (played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay respectively) will meet up with the brothers in Kansas City rather than in Pittsburgh.

The official release states that Sam and Henry are "hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance".

As well as this change, the series will also introduce two new characters to The Last of Us.

Graham Greene and Elaine Miles will both have guest roles in the series as Marlon and Florence, a "married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming."

Another change that appears to be coming - which has not been officially announced - is that Sam will be deaf.

Footage of Woodard (which can be seen below) from last year shows the new young actor discussing his dreams to become the youngest and first deaf, black, professional hockey player.

Meanwhile, back in March, leaked images gave us our first look at Sam and Henry on set.

