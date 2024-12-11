Shadow the Hedgehog coming to Sonic Dream Team ahead of Sonic 3 film

The Year of Shadow isn't over just yet: alongside the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film later this month, Shadow is set to be added to Sega Hardlight's excellent mobile game Sonic Dream Team.

The hedgehog will be available from 18th December and comes with unique abilities to shake up gameplay, once he's been unlocked.

His iconic Chaos Control and Chaos Shift moves will lock enemies and the environment in place. The update will also bring new powers for all characters, including Quick Grind, Perfect Jump, Chain Attack, and Perfect Boost.

These moves will be unlockable via Shadow challenge levels, reports Sonic Stadium. More music tracks will also be added to the Tails challenges.

Sonic Dream Team was first released at the end of last year, but has been continually updated throughout 2024. It's a brilliant 3D Sonic game available exclusively on Apple Arcade - perhaps it can get the Fantasian treatment with a console release at some point.

Ahead of its release, Sega Hardlight studio creative director Dan Rossati said the game was inspired by skate park design. "The vision was to make a game that allowed players to get into an exhilarating flow state. Early on, I was waving my hands around, emulating rollercoasters and halfpipes, while enthusiastically trying to communicate what I meant by flow," he said.

BREAKING: Shadow is coming to Sonic Dream Team alongside new powers and special challenge levels! #SonicNews



He'll have Chaos Control and Chaos Shift. They can lock enemies and the environment in place. He'll need to be unlocked to be playable in the adventure. Coming Dec 18th. pic.twitter.com/uCGCeOIQOH — Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic News & Fandom (on 🦋) (@sonicstadium) December 10, 2024

Sonic Dream Team isn't the only mobile game to receive a Shadow update, though, with both Sonic Dash and Sonic Forces having Movie Shadow characters and events.

Pre-registration for forthcoming party royale game Sonic Rumble is also open, ahead of a release at some point this winter across PC and mobile. Those who pre-register will receive in-game extras on release, with more rewards available as pre-registrations increase.

And then there's the movie DLC heading to Sonic x Shadow Generations, which adds a character modelled after the film and voiced by Keanu Reeves. It's set to arrive tomorrow, 12th December.

The DLC will add a Tokyo level with two acts and challenge levels, though the Movie Shadow character won't be playable in the rest of the game.