Sony has "more than 10" film and TV projects in the works, so what's next?

Earlier this week, we got a new trailer for Sony's upcoming film adaptation of Gran Turismo.

To accompany this trailer's reveal, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Sanford Panitch, along with the film's director Neill Blomkamp and PlayStation productions head Asad Qizilbash, gave a small presentation about their work.

Here, Panitch stated the company currently has "more than 10 projects in development and production between the film and television groups".

Watch on YouTube Orlando Bloom promises "body vibrating sound" in forthcoming Gran Turismo film.

Many of these we know already, having had some form of confirmation for 10 of them. These are (in no particular order, just as I thought of them):

I am aware Death Stranding is also being made into a film, however this is a collaboration between Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, not Sony.

HBO’s The Last of Us will make its debut in just over a week’s time on 15th/16th January (depending on which side of the pond you are). Meanwhile, Sony’s Gran Turismo film will be released in theatres on 11th August.

Other projects are yet to be given a release date, although filming on the Twisted Metal TV series has finished, with the show moving into post-production last August.

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Anna Torv as Tess in HBO's The Last of Us.

So, that's 10 of Sony's film and TV projects. But Panitch said "more than" 10. So, what other Sony exclusives do we hope to see making the jump from video game to live action adaptation?

I personally would love to see Bloodborne realised on the big screen. That twisted, gothic tale heavily inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu mythos feels ripe for adapting. In a similar vein, there is also Demon's Souls. Matt Lucas as Patches, anyone?

Who would you cast in the role of Patches?

Roguelike shooter Returnal is another game I think could make for a great adaptation.

For this one, a feature film would probably be better than an ongoing series with multiple seasons. Someone like Christopher Nolan, who did a brilliant job with both Interstellar and Memento, would be a great fit to bring Selene's groundhog day experiences to the big screen.

The hostile alien planet of Atropos would make a great film setting.

Lastly on my very hypothetical wishlist of adaptations, what about an animated and family-friendly film centred around Astro's Playroom. This could have a similar tone to it as the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination and Nintendo.

Bright colours, eclectic characters, humour for both young and old. I just think this could work really well with that lil' Astro Bot as a lead. I am picturing them like Wall:E, who is beyond lovable.

One for all the family?

Are there any other games you hope to see Sony adapt in the future?