Sony launches new official figurine collection with Aloy, Varl, Kratos, Atreus, and Jin Sakai

Sony has revealed a new range of figurines called "The Shapes Collection" that includes characters from God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Developed in partnership with toy company Spin Master, Sony says the "highly detailed figures deliver the interactive storytelling element of these titles in an all-new way, extending the gaming experience from digital to physical".

The six-inch figures themselves "take inspiration from details in each game", and include interchangeable accessories and "dozens of points of articulation to pose and display".

First up is a "deluxe" Aloy figurine, which can be pre-ordered now for a not-insubstantial £48. As well as Aloy herself, you'll get 12 accessories, including multiple face plates and alternative hands.

The accompanying Varl figure – as well as figurines based on Ghost of Tsushima's Jin Sakai and God of War's Kratos and Atreus – will open to pre-orders soon for a more palatable £29. These will have 24-34 points of articulation and two to four accessories, depending on the character.

Image credit: Sony / Spin Master

As lead character artist at Guerrilla, Arno Schmitz, explained, the figurines are based on "the actual digital sculpts used for the game", and the development team worked with the figurine manufacturer to ensure "the many articulation points made sense and even the finest textural detail shows up on the figures".

"A personal highlight was the ability to provide different facial expressions for Aloy, which, together with those many articulation points (even her hair has some!), make her a very poseable figure," Schmitz said. "Also, the technique used to apply colour to the faces meant we were really able to maintain the likeness of actual models, something that was very important and adds a lot to the appeal of these figures."

Pre-orders are expected to ship from next month (August 2024).

Hopefully, this will soften the blow to Horizon fans who recently learned that Netflix's plans to produce a Horizon Zero Dawn series are "no longer moving forward".